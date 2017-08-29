Stark County, Ohio, August 29, 2017

Marlboro Township police officer Alison Rosenberg looks over the damage inside St. Nikolai Orthodox Church at 9831 State St. NE Sunday morning. Photo: www.the-review.com

Local law enforcement is investigating two separate, but possibly related, incidents of vandalism against Orthodox parishes in Ohio’s northeastern Stark County, reports The Review.

Fr. Mikel Hill arrived to St. Nikolai Orthodox Church in Marlboro Township on Sunday morning to prepare for the Divine Liturgy to the smell of fuel and smoke. The unknown assailant gained entry through a broken window on the back side of the building. Fire crews were dispatched at around 8:30 AM, remaining at the church most of the day, fighting the remains of the fire, and looking for leads into who attempted to burn down the two-year-old church.

Marlboro police chief Ron Devies estimates that the fire was set around 6:00 AM, with diesel and propane being used as accelerants. It is too early to estimate damage, but the building suffered water, fire, and accelerant damage. Fuel had been spread throughout the church, and a propane tank was placed in a closet, designed to explode once it ignited, according to Fox 8 in Cleveland. Fortunately, there was not enough air in the building to fan the flames.

“Whoever did this definitely wanted to send a message to this congregation,” Devies said. Fr. Mikel, who has been with the parish since June, stated, “I'm thankful that the building damage was relatively minimal, but obviously the person who did this must be an unhappy individual… We pray for his salvation, but I now have to look for a temporary place of worship.”

Despite the attack, the community remains optimistic. “Our job is in knowing Christ and we can do that anywhere. I am hopeful and confident that God will allow us to continue forward,” Hill concluded.

12 of 14 Photos | A large wooden cross lying on the ground after being cut from the pedestal at left at the St. Nicholas Romanian Orthodox Church on Sawburg Avenue Sunday afternooon, August 27, 2017. Photo: Ed Hall Jr, The-Review.com

Meanwhile, a handcrafted cross in the yard in front of nearby St. Nicholas Romanian Orthodox Church was cut from its granite base by someone wielding a chainsaw. A steel reinforcement beam was also broken out, according to Alliance, Ohio police Sgt. Aaron Perkins. Fr. Ilie Nemes arrived around 8:00 AM on Sunday morning to disover the damage estimated at $75,000.

As Fox 8 reports, investigators believe the incidents are likely related because of the close proximity of the churches and the history of the two parishes. Many members of the St. Nikolai parish are former members of St. Nicholas’ who left to form their own congregation and worship in English.

Chief Devies and Sgt. Perkins are comparing notes on the incidents in their respective jurisdictions.