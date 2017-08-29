Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Director of St. Petersburg pilgrimage center attacked by unknown assailants

St. Petersburg, August 29, 2017

Director General of St. Petersburg’s St. Athanasius the Athonite Pilgrimage Center Evgeny Vorontsov and his assistant were injured in a recent attack by unknown assailants with rubber-bullet pistols. The occurred on Nevsky Prospekt, one of the main roads in St. Petersburg, a source within law enforcement reported to RIA-Novosti.

“On August 28, three unknown men entered the premises of the St. Athanasius the Athonite Pilgrimage Center on Nevsky Prospekt, where they opened fire with rubber-bullet pistols at the General Director of the center and his assistant. The victims were hospitalized in satisfactory condition,” the source stated.

A criminal investigation under article 213 on hooliganism has been opened. The maximum penalty is five years imprisonment.

