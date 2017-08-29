<table id="art106036" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/106036.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102722/272237.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Director of St. Petersburg pilgrimage center attacked by unknown assailants</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">A criminal investigation under article 213 on hooliganism has been opened. The maximum penalty is five years imprisonment.</a></span></td></tr></table>

St. Petersburg, August 29, 2017

Director General of St. Petersburg’s St. Athanasius the Athonite Pilgrimage Center Evgeny Vorontsov and his assistant were injured in a recent attack by unknown assailants with rubber-bullet pistols. The occurred on Nevsky Prospekt, one of the main roads in St. Petersburg, a source within law enforcement reported to RIA-Novosti.

“On August 28, three unknown men entered the premises of the St. Athanasius the Athonite Pilgrimage Center on Nevsky Prospekt, where they opened fire with rubber-bullet pistols at the General Director of the center and his assistant. The victims were hospitalized in satisfactory condition,” the source stated.

A criminal investigation under article 213 on hooliganism has been opened. The maximum penalty is five years imprisonment.