St. Petersburg, August 29, 2017

Director General of St. Petersburg’s St. Athanasius the Athonite Pilgrimage Center Evgeny Vorontsov and his assistant were injured in a recent attack by unknown assailants with rubber-bullet pistols. The occurred on Nevsky Prospekt, one of the main roads in St. Petersburg, a source within law enforcement reported to RIA-Novosti.

“On August 28, three unknown men entered the premises of the St. Athanasius the Athonite Pilgrimage Center on Nevsky Prospekt, where they opened fire with rubber-bullet pistols at the General Director of the center and his assistant. The victims were hospitalized in satisfactory condition,” the source stated.

A criminal investigation under article 213 on hooliganism has been opened. The maximum penalty is five years imprisonment.