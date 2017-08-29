Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
See our new design!

Macedonia's 13th century Treskavec Monastery threatened by fire

Prilep, Macedonia, August 29, 2017

Photo: religions.unian.net Photo: religions.unian.net
    

A wildfire is threatening the unique Treskavec Monastery in the mountains near the city of Prilep in Macedonia, reports RIA-Novosti.

The 13th century mountain Treskavec Monastery, dedicated to the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos, is considered one of the most beautiful monuments of Orthodox architecture in the republic and one of the most important spiritual centers. The monastery sits at 4,200 ft. above sea level on Mount ZLatovrv, connected with Orthodox Byzantine culture and the Serbian Nemanjić dynasty. The monastery came under threat from a huge wildfire on Monday evening, the day of its patronal feast.

“Firefighters, municipal servicemen, and volunteers were fighting the flames around the monastery during the evening service… There are currently three active fires—from the western side of the monastery, where the landscape is impregnable, and also from the side of the villages of Gostiražni, Nebregovo, and Sivets,” according to Prilip fire chief Stanko Koleski.

Emergency services are investigating the possibility of arson, as local residents claim to have seen arsonists. The mayor of Prilep has asked the police to find and punish the perpetrators. The fire near the monastery has continued for 15 days; it was possible earlier to defend it by the efforts of the emergency services and hundreds of volunteers.

The fire was devastated by a previous fire in February 2013, which left only the church in usable condition. Today there is only one monk living at the monastery. The monastery also burned to the ground in 1990, but was restored by the local faithful and businessmen.

29 / 08 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Director of St. Petersburg pilgrimage center attacked by unknown assailants

Two Ohio Orthodox churches vandalized

11th century Georgian king's grave discovered at ancient monastery

More than 6 tons of food, 3 tons of medicine delivered to Syria by Russian religious group

Foundation of Russian-Serbian church in Republika Srpska to be consecrated on centenary of Romanov martyrdom

Wooden cell dating to time of St. Columba discovered on Iona

Christians beheaded and hacked to death in recent wave of Islamic violence sweeping through Kenya

Icon of St. Nektarios bleeding from hands in Rhodes

All parishes of ROC to serve moleben for fathers of 1917-1918 council on feast of Dormition

Harvard professor Dershowitz compares Antifa to Stalin, says they are “trying to tear down America”

Independence Day more important than Nativity and Pascha, Poroshenko says

Hungary gives Ecumenical Patriarchate complex of buildings in Budapest

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру