Lone suspect confesses to attacking two OCA churches in Ohio
Source: Orthodox Church in America
Louisville, Ohio, August 29, 2017
A lone suspect was taken into custody in the early hours of Tuesday, August 29, 2017, confessing to attacks on two parishes of the Orthodox Church in America on Sunday morning, August 27.
According to Priest Mikel Hill, Rector of Saint Nikolai Mission, Louisville, OH, “the suspect made a full confession” that included setting fire to the inside of the church, as well as damaging a large cross in front of Saint Nicholas Church, Alliance, OH. Established two years ago, Saint Nikolai Mission is within the OCA’s Bulgarian Diocese, while Saint Nicholas Church, which dates back to 1912, is within the OCA’s Romanian Episcopate. Priest Ilie Geani Nemes is Rector of the Alliance parish.
Fire officials were convinced from the start that the churches, which are a mere five miles from each other, were targeted.
29 / 08 / 2017
