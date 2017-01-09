|
Reconstruction on New York’s Serbian St. Sava Cathedral begins
New York, September 1, 2017
Culminating a year of detailed planning and preparation, His Grace Bishop Irinej of Eastern American (Serbian Orthodox Church) celebrated the Invocation of the Holy Spirit to bless the work beginning on clearing and rebuilding New York’s St. Sava Cathedral, severely damaged by fire on Pascha morning in 2016, reports the Eastern American Diocesan site.
The church building was initially acquired from the Anglican Church by St. Nicholai Velimirovich, and the restored structure is intended to honor this history, combing the church’s original Gothic Revival external appearance, with an interior modeled after early Byzantine basilicas. The Serbian monasteries of Gradac and Dechani are also examples of such an amalgamation.
celebrated Pascha this year at the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia Cathedral of Our Lady “of the Sign.”
In his homily, Bp. Irinej emphasized the value of hope and faith as the foundation that keep the community of St. Sava going. According to the words of the Bishop,
We embellish our churches with Byzantine icons, which depict not the mirrored image of this world, but the transfigured reality of the Kingdom of Heaven, which teach us that nothing can be destroyed forever here on this earth, because we hold in our hands as the gift of the Holy Spirit, the power and the might of the Transfiguration. God has gifted us with saving these walls that contain that structure in which the first Orthodox Liturgy was celebrated in Continental America. These walls have been imbued with so many prayers and for that reason they could not come down.
All that currently remains of the West 25th Street cathedral is a charred shell of a church following the four-alarm fire on Pascha, May 1, 2016. The parishioners had just cleared out from morning services when the church’s 69-year-old caretaker, Slobodan Ljubenko, accidentally left a box of candles burning underneath a pew. While the scorched roof beams have been torn down and replaced with metal ones following a request from the city, the smell of burnt wood remains.
01 / 09 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Man who vandalized two Ohio Orthodox churches mentally ill, his lawyer says
Monument to Tsar-Martyr Nicholas opened in Russian mining town
Greek hierarchs: “Politicians are trying to destroy Orthodoxy in Greece”
ISIS denies kidnapping Aleppo metropolitans
125 years of Orthodoxy in Chicago to be celebrated Sept. 30
Tsar Nicholas II and St. Tikhon of Moscow make Forbes’ list of most influential Russians of 20th century
III International Christian Forum on aid to Middle East Christians held in Moscow
Orthodox bishops and charities respond to Houston flooding
Russian Orthodox Church to canonize two new saints
Vinnitsa Diocese sends 3 tons of humanitarian aid to Donbass
Hungarian gov’t to purchase temple for Russian Orthodox Church
More than 20,000 process 130 miles to Pochaev Dormition Lavra