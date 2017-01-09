|
Monument to Tsar-Martyr Nicholas opened in Russian mining town
Leninsk-Kuznetsky, Russia, September 1, 2017
A new monument to Tsar-Martyr Nicholas II was opened and consecrated on Tuesday in the Russian mining town of Leninsk-Kuznetsky in the Kemerovo Province, reports the site of the Kuzbass Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church.
The opening ceremony began with the rite of consecration of the monument which was celebrated by His Eminence Aristarchos of Kemerovo and Prokopyevsk, along with Archpriest Vitaly Makarov, Fr. John Pavlyuk, and Deacon Vyacheslav Lansky. In addition to the faithful laity, the consecration was attended by local civil authorities. The service was sung by the choir of the Church of the New Martyrs and Confessors of the Russian Church in Leninsk-Kuznetsky.
The land that is now the city of Leninsk-Kuznetsky once personally belonged to the reigning tsar, and when coal reserves were discovered on it, he personally ordered the creation of a society for its extraction, which eventually gave rise to Kolchugino, and then Leninsk-Kuznetsky.
Moreover, the bronze statue was installed on the square of the Palace of Culture and Arts, which until recently bore the name of Yemelyan Yaroslavsky, one of the most ardent atheists and persecutors of the Orthodox Church.
01 / 09 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Man who vandalized two Ohio Orthodox churches mentally ill, his lawyer says
Reconstruction on New York’s Serbian St. Sava Cathedral begins
Greek hierarchs: “Politicians are trying to destroy Orthodoxy in Greece”
ISIS denies kidnapping Aleppo metropolitans
125 years of Orthodoxy in Chicago to be celebrated Sept. 30
Tsar Nicholas II and St. Tikhon of Moscow make Forbes’ list of most influential Russians of 20th century
III International Christian Forum on aid to Middle East Christians held in Moscow
Orthodox bishops and charities respond to Houston flooding
Russian Orthodox Church to canonize two new saints
Vinnitsa Diocese sends 3 tons of humanitarian aid to Donbass
Hungarian gov’t to purchase temple for Russian Orthodox Church
More than 20,000 process 130 miles to Pochaev Dormition Lavra