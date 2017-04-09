Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
See our new design!

Chinese man travels thousands of miles to be baptized

Veria, Greece, September 4, 2017

Photo: facebook.com Photo: facebook.com
Another adult Baptism recently took place on the banks of the Haliacmon River, the longest river contained entirely in Greece, flowing 185 miles through the Greek regions of West Macedonia and Central Macedonia, reports Romfea.

This time the new convert traveled thousands of miles from far away China to be baptized at the humble Monastery of the Virgin Kallipetras, in Veria, in northern Greece. The monastery is a male coenobium, dating back to at least 1100 AD. The name of the monastery is connected with a huge rocky column nearby, known as “Kallipetra.” St. Gregory Palamas is among the many saints who have lived and struggled there.

The former Su, now Constantine, received the gifts of the Holy Spirit with exemplary devotion, fasting, and prayer, on Saturday, September 2. The Baptism was celebrated by the abbot of the monastery, Archimandrite Palamas, reports inveria.gr.

Three members of his family traveled to Greece together with him.

04 / 09 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
25-year project of Belarusian New Testament released

Mother of God appears to Vietnamese woman who subsequently converted to Orthodoxy

Film on St. Innocent of Alaska finishing work in Irkutsk

Tatarstan man confesses to 15-year-old murders after converting to Orthodoxy

Man who vandalized two Ohio Orthodox churches mentally ill, his lawyer says

Monument to Tsar-Martyr Nicholas opened in Russian mining town

Reconstruction on New York’s Serbian St. Sava Cathedral begins

Greek hierarchs: “Politicians are trying to destroy Orthodoxy in Greece”

ISIS denies kidnapping Aleppo metropolitans

125 years of Orthodoxy in Chicago to be celebrated Sept. 30

Tsar Nicholas II and St. Tikhon of Moscow make Forbes’ list of most influential Russians of 20th century

III International Christian Forum on aid to Middle East Christians held in Moscow

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру