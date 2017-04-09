|
Chinese man travels thousands of miles to be baptized
Veria, Greece, September 4, 2017
This time the new convert traveled thousands of miles from far away China to be baptized at the humble Monastery of the Virgin Kallipetras, in Veria, in northern Greece. The monastery is a male coenobium, dating back to at least 1100 AD. The name of the monastery is connected with a huge rocky column nearby, known as “Kallipetra.” St. Gregory Palamas is among the many saints who have lived and struggled there.
The former Su, now Constantine, received the gifts of the Holy Spirit with exemplary devotion, fasting, and prayer, on Saturday, September 2. The Baptism was celebrated by the abbot of the monastery, Archimandrite Palamas, reports inveria.gr.
Three members of his family traveled to Greece together with him.
