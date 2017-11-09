|
Are There Virtuous Lay People in the Contemporary World?
Source: Pemptousia
September 9, 2017
Met. Athanasios of Limassol explains how we can know that there are still holy people living in the world, not only in monasteries.
11 / 09 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Hieromonk Philaret (in Schema Theodore), Elder of Novospassky Monastery
Our Holy and God-Bearing Fathers
How the Geese of St. Eulalia Saved Barcelona, or Islamic Terrorists from Morocco Against the Holy Family of Christ
The American Acquisition of the Patristic Mind
Homily on the Dormition of the Most Holy Mother of God
“It Was the Left Eye, Wasn’t It?!”
St. Tikhon of Zadonsk: Victor Over Melancholy
When we learn to love and thank the Royal Family, the questions concerning their remains will be settled by themselves”
Two Saints of the English Midlands: Bertram of Ilam and Alcmund of Derby
Athos and Tabor
St. Metrophanes (in schema Macarius) the Bishop of Voronezh
Are the Saints Really Alive (and should we speak to them)?