Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
See our new design!

Are There Virtuous Lay People in the Contemporary World?

Metropolitan Athanasios of Limassol

Source: Pemptousia

September 9, 2017

Met. Athanasios of Limassol explains how we can know that there are still holy people living in the world, not only in monasteries.

Metropolitan Athanasios of Limassol

Pemptousia

11 / 09 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Hieromonk Philaret (in Schema Theodore), Elder of Novospassky Monastery

Our Holy and God-Bearing Fathers

How the Geese of St. Eulalia Saved Barcelona, or Islamic Terrorists from Morocco Against the Holy Family of Christ

The American Acquisition of the Patristic Mind

Homily on the Dormition of the Most Holy Mother of God

“It Was the Left Eye, Wasn’t It?!”

St. Tikhon of Zadonsk: Victor Over Melancholy

When we learn to love and thank the Royal Family, the questions concerning their remains will be settled by themselves”

Two Saints of the English Midlands: Bertram of Ilam and Alcmund of Derby

Athos and Tabor

St. Metrophanes (in schema Macarius) the Bishop of Voronezh

Are the Saints Really Alive (and should we speak to them)?

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру