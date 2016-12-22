<table id="art99660" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/99660.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102549/254997.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Reunion at Zaluchia Orphanage: Ukrainian Orthodox Church of USA</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">About 18 years ago, with the blessing of back then Archbishop Antony, Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA entered into a charitable outreach project with the Children of Chornobyl Relief and Development Fund вЂ“ a cooperation that resulted in major improvements of the living conditions of 130 children born in a post-Chornobyl environment.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Source: Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA

December 21, 2016

Zaluchia Orphanage, a home of about 130 children with major mental and physical disabilities is located about two hours away from Ivano-Frankivsk (regional capitol) of Western Ukraine.

About 18 years ago, with the blessing of back then Archbishop Antony, Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA entered into a charitable outreach project with the Children of Chornobyl Relief and Development Fund – a cooperation that resulted in major improvements of the living conditions of 130 children born in a post-Chornobyl environment.

Preparing for the upcoming 2016 Winter Mission Trip of 11 Missionaries of the UOC of the USA, His Grace Bishop Daniel traveled ahead of the group in order to visit Zaluchia orphanage (Snyatyn district, Ivano-Frankivsk region) and to study the progress and various missionary opportunities, which will require UOC of the USA’s donations and dedication towards the improvement of the way of live of 70 boys and about 60 girls of the institution.

Due to the cooperation with Ukraine’s Charitable Foundation under the leadership of Mr. Vasyl Futerko, Vladyka Daniel visited the rehabilitation rooms of the orphanage on December 20, 2016 in order to meet with the new administration of the orphanage and to possibly plan a trip of 2017 Mission Team of College Students to the orphanage.

The photos that accompany this post show the rooms that require major renovations, in addition to the already finished remodeling of the sleeping quarters. However, the main outreach project presented for discussion and consideration is the establishment of communal living space for the older residents of the orphanages with minor physical and mental disabilities.

The 2016 Winter Mission Team of the UOC of the USA is scheduled to arrive Kyiv, Ukraine on December 22, 2016.