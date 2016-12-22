<table id="art99667" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/99667.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102550/255083.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Orthodox volunteers bring more than 1,000 Christmas gifts to Syria</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The cargo of medicine, grains, sugar, salt, pasta, canned foods, candy, stationery, and childrenвЂ™s toys was delivered by participants from the вЂњForty Times FortyвЂќ public organization, the Apostle Paul Foundation, and the Orthodox social network вЂњElitsy.вЂќ</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, December 22, 2016

A Russian delegation has arrived in Damascus with humanitarian aid and more than 1,000 children’s Christmas gifts in tow, for families that have lost parents in the war, reports life.ru.

The cargo of medicine, grains, sugar, salt, pasta, canned foods, candy, stationery, and children’s toys was delivered by participants from the “Forty Times Forty” Orthodox public organization, the Apostle Paul Foundation, and the Orthodox social network “Elitsy.”

Assistance is also being brought to the St. Thecla Convent in Maaloula which was destroyed in September 2013 by militants who kidnapped the abbess and eleven nuns, releasing them in April 2014. The monastery is being supplied with liturgical utensils, icons and procession banners.

The delegation will also visit refugee camps, childrens' hospitals, orphanages, and students who have lost parents in the war, as well as various monasteries and churches. Additionally, the volunteers have a meeting scheduled with His Holiness Patriarch John X of Antioch, as well as various governmental and public figures.