Source: Holy Trinity Seminary

December 23, 2016

Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary welcomes the V. Rev. Protopresbyter Peter Alban Heers as an instructor of Old and New Testament for the Bachelor of Theology and Certificate in Pastoral Studies programs. A native of Texas, Fr. Peter studied theology in Greece, receiving his Doctor of Theology degree from Aristotle University in Thessalonica in 2013. Fr. Peter has contributed to Orthodox theological and spiritual works through his translations of the writings of Elder (St.) Paisios the Athonite and a monograph, "The Ecclesiological Renovation of Vatican II: An Orthodox Examination of Romes Ecumenical Theology Regarding Baptism and the Church." Fr. Peter will begin with the spring 2017 semester at HTOS.