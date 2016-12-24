|
Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary Welcomes New Professor
Source: Holy Trinity Seminary
December 23, 2016
Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary welcomes the V. Rev. Protopresbyter Peter Alban Heers as an instructor of Old and New Testament for the Bachelor of Theology and Certificate in Pastoral Studies programs. A native of Texas, Fr. Peter studied theology in Greece, receiving his Doctor of Theology degree from Aristotle University in Thessalonica in 2013. Fr. Peter has contributed to Orthodox theological and spiritual works through his translations of the writings of Elder (St.) Paisios the Athonite and a monograph, "The Ecclesiological Renovation of Vatican II: An Orthodox Examination of Romes Ecumenical Theology Regarding Baptism and the Church." Fr. Peter will begin with the spring 2017 semester at HTOS.
24 / 12 / 2016
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Ambassador Andrei Karlov prayerfully remembered in Moscow
Orthodox volunteers bring more than 1,000 Christmas gifts to Syria
Patriarch Ilia to celebrate 47th mass baptism
Reunion at Zaluchia Orphanage: Ukrainian Orthodox Church of USA
Patriarch Kirill to serve ambassador's funeral Thursday in Christ the Savior Cathedral
Tsar-Martyr Nicholas II monument consecrated in Vladivostok
The Holy Mountain: virtual tour now online
Rejection of spiritual laws stands behind abortion says Met. Tikhon of Novosibirsk
Wave of destruction hits Christian statues in Germany
Miracle at Docheiariou Monastery: man mute from birth begins speaking before wonderworking icon
Ukrainian serviceman released from prison in Donbass with Patriarch Kirill’s mediation
Ukrainian parish rebuilds church after theirs seized by schismatics