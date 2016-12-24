Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary Welcomes New Professor

Source: Holy Trinity Seminary

December 23, 2016

    

Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary welcomes the V. Rev. Protopresbyter Peter Alban Heers as an instructor of Old and New Testament for the Bachelor of Theology and Certificate in Pastoral Studies programs. A native of Texas, Fr. Peter studied theology in Greece, receiving his Doctor of Theology degree from Aristotle University in Thessalonica in 2013. Fr. Peter has contributed to Orthodox theological and spiritual works through his translations of the writings of Elder (St.) Paisios the Athonite and a monograph, "The Ecclesiological Renovation of Vatican II: An Orthodox Examination of Romes Ecumenical Theology Regarding Baptism and the Church." Fr. Peter will begin with the spring 2017 semester at HTOS.

Holy Trinity Seminary

24 / 12 / 2016

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Ambassador Andrei Karlov prayerfully remembered in Moscow

Orthodox volunteers bring more than 1,000 Christmas gifts to Syria

Patriarch Ilia to celebrate 47th mass baptism

Reunion at Zaluchia Orphanage: Ukrainian Orthodox Church of USA

Patriarch Kirill to serve ambassador's funeral Thursday in Christ the Savior Cathedral

Tsar-Martyr Nicholas II monument consecrated in Vladivostok

The Holy Mountain: virtual tour now online

Rejection of spiritual laws stands behind abortion says Met. Tikhon of Novosibirsk

Wave of destruction hits Christian statues in Germany

Miracle at Docheiariou Monastery: man mute from birth begins speaking before wonderworking icon

Ukrainian serviceman released from prison in Donbass with Patriarch Kirill’s mediation

Ukrainian parish rebuilds church after theirs seized by schismatics

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2016 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру