|
Orthodox archbishop condemns dishonesty
Source: New Vision
December 25, 2016
Presiding over the Christmas Liturgy at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral, Namungoona, the Metropolitan of the Holy Metropolis of Kampala and entire Uganda, His Eminence Archbishop Jonah Lwanga condemned the culture of dishonesty in the country.
He encouraged Christians and all Ugandans of good will to promote truth and justice, love, mercy, peace and reconciliation.
“The birth of Jesus should empower us to fight sin. We should shun vices like deceit, unfairness, corruption and violence. Let us be merchants of truth, justice, mercy and peace,” Lwanga said.
Lwanga later delivered the message of the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa, His Beatitude Theodorous II, who asked the Orthodox believers in Uganda to exercise mercy and human solidarity during the New Year.
During the same function, Lwanga ordained Rev. George William Lule as a priest of the Orthodox Church. Lule is the son of Kalibbala Nabitovu and Musa Musoke Ssemumira of Kawumu, in Luweero.
Lwanga celebrated the liturgy with the parish priest of Namungoona, Fr. Nicholas Bayego and the Vicar-General, the Very Rev. Fr. Paulo Mutaasa.
27 / 12 / 2016
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Christian Mother Asia Bibi Spends 7th Christmas on Death Row in Pakistan
Patriarch John X Celebrates Christmas in Aleppo
Georgian Church canonizes two kings, two abbesses, and a Catholicos who ruled 1932-1955
Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary Welcomes New Professor
Ambassador Andrei Karlov prayerfully remembered in Moscow
Orthodox volunteers bring more than 1,000 Christmas gifts to Syria
Patriarch Ilia to celebrate 47th mass baptism
Reunion at Zaluchia Orphanage: Ukrainian Orthodox Church of USA
Patriarch Kirill to serve ambassador's funeral Thursday in Christ the Savior Cathedral
Tsar-Martyr Nicholas II monument consecrated in Vladivostok
The Holy Mountain: virtual tour now online
Rejection of spiritual laws stands behind abortion says Met. Tikhon of Novosibirsk