Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

Orthodox archbishop condemns dishonesty

Source: New Vision

December 25, 2016

    

Presiding over the Christmas Liturgy at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral, Namungoona, the Metropolitan of the Holy Metropolis of Kampala and entire Uganda, His Eminence Archbishop Jonah Lwanga condemned the culture of dishonesty in the country.

He encouraged Christians and all Ugandans of good will to promote truth and justice, love, mercy, peace and reconciliation.

“The birth of Jesus should empower us to fight sin. We should shun vices like deceit, unfairness, corruption and violence. Let us be merchants of truth, justice, mercy and peace,” Lwanga said.

    

Lwanga later delivered the message of the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa, His Beatitude Theodorous II, who asked the Orthodox believers in Uganda to exercise mercy and human solidarity during the New Year.

During the same function, Lwanga ordained Rev. George William Lule as a priest of the Orthodox Church. Lule is the son of Kalibbala Nabitovu and Musa Musoke Ssemumira of Kawumu, in Luweero.

Lwanga celebrated the liturgy with the parish priest of Namungoona, Fr. Nicholas Bayego and the Vicar-General, the Very Rev. Fr. Paulo Mutaasa.

    

    

New Vision

27 / 12 / 2016

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Christian Mother Asia Bibi Spends 7th Christmas on Death Row in Pakistan

Patriarch John X Celebrates Christmas in Aleppo

Georgian Church canonizes two kings, two abbesses, and a Catholicos who ruled 1932-1955

Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary Welcomes New Professor

Ambassador Andrei Karlov prayerfully remembered in Moscow

Orthodox volunteers bring more than 1,000 Christmas gifts to Syria

Patriarch Ilia to celebrate 47th mass baptism

Reunion at Zaluchia Orphanage: Ukrainian Orthodox Church of USA

Patriarch Kirill to serve ambassador's funeral Thursday in Christ the Savior Cathedral

Tsar-Martyr Nicholas II monument consecrated in Vladivostok

The Holy Mountain: virtual tour now online

Rejection of spiritual laws stands behind abortion says Met. Tikhon of Novosibirsk

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2016 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру