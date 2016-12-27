|
Alexander Nevsky Sunday School destroyed during shelling of Debaltseve
Source: Patriarchia.ru
December 26, 2016
About ten shells from the front line were fired December 23, 2016 in the city of Debaltseve, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Shells of no less than a 150 mm caliber were used during the shelling, which are prohibited by the Minsk Accords.
One of the shells fell on the territory of the Alexander Nevsky Church. The Sunday School building was significantly damaged: one wall was fully destroyed, the rest partially. Thankfully there were no children in the building at the time. Windows in the church were broken, the façade was damaged by shrapnel, and the metal door was punctured. A new cupola lying on the ground was also damaged.
Additionally, a kindergarten, school, and residential building in Debaltseve were damaged during the shelling. There were no casualties.
27 / 12 / 2016
