Oldest relative of last Russian Emperor Prince Dimitri Romanov dies in Denmark

Source: TASS

Paris, January 1, 2017

    

Prince Dimitri Romanov, the oldest relative of the last Russian Emperor Nicholas II, has died in Denmark, his wife Princess Feodora said. The prince was 90. According to his wife, he was taken to hospital last week due to a dramatic decline in health.

"Dimitri Romanovich died at the hospital on the evening of December 31," Princess Romanova said.

Dimitri Romanov was born on May 17, 1926, in Cap d'Antibes, France, where his parents lived in emigration. He was a direct descendant of the last Russian Emperor Nicholas II, as his father, Roman Petrovich Romanov, was the Emperor’s second cousin and godson.

A historian and a writer, Prince Dimitri lived in Denmark in recent years where he headed a Romanov family’s charity foundation aimed at helping Russian hospitals and orphanages. In October 2016, he came to Moscow for the last time to receive the Order of St. Alexander, a Russian state award, for his great contribution to the spread of the knowledge of Russia’s historical and cultural heritage.

TASS

02 / 01 / 2017

