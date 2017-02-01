<table id="art99889" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/99889.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102558/255806.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Health of Patriarch Ilia improving after gall bladder infection</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">According to his personal physician Tsisana Shartava, VladykaвЂ™s health is stable and he is resting in his home under surgeon supervision, with daily exmainations.</a></span></td></tr></table>

January 2, 2017

Patriarch-Catholicos Ilia II of Tbilisi and All Georgia’s health is generally improving following a flu brought on by a gall bladder inflammation, reports Sedmitza.

“I have no right to speak about the concrete clinical details, but I can confirm that the general condition of heath of the primate of the Georgian Orthodox Church Ilia II is improving, although not all risks have been removed,” says the Georgian Minister of Health David Sergeenko.

Initially the patriarch was advised to go to Germany for a possible surgery, in the event that the inflammation did not die down, but he declined, according to Interfax-Religion.

Instead, the German expert who cared for Patriarch Ilia over the past two years during his planned procedures in one of the best clinics in Berlin arrived in Georgia to personally examine the bishop. Chief Physician of surgery at the Helios Berlin-Buch clinic Martin Shtrik has stated that at this point he sees no need for surgery in Patriarch Ilia’s case.

According to his personal physician Tsisana Shartava, Vladyka’s health is stable and he is resting in his home under surgeon supervision, with daily exmainations.

“The patriarch feels good, and his treatment is working, according to many indicators,” Shartava stated.