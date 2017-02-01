|
Health of Patriarch Ilia improving after gall bladder infection
January 2, 2017
Patriarch-Catholicos Ilia II of Tbilisi and All Georgia’s health is generally improving following a flu brought on by a gall bladder inflammation, reports Sedmitza.
“I have no right to speak about the concrete clinical details, but I can confirm that the general condition of heath of the primate of the Georgian Orthodox Church Ilia II is improving, although not all risks have been removed,” says the Georgian Minister of Health David Sergeenko.
Initially the patriarch was advised to go to Germany for a possible surgery, in the event that the inflammation did not die down, but he declined, according to Interfax-Religion.
Instead, the German expert who cared for Patriarch Ilia over the past two years during his planned procedures in one of the best clinics in Berlin arrived in Georgia to personally examine the bishop. Chief Physician of surgery at the Helios Berlin-Buch clinic Martin Shtrik has stated that at this point he sees no need for surgery in Patriarch Ilia’s case.
According to his personal physician Tsisana Shartava, Vladyka’s health is stable and he is resting in his home under surgeon supervision, with daily exmainations.
“The patriarch feels good, and his treatment is working, according to many indicators,” Shartava stated.
02 / 01 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Oldest relative of last Russian Emperor Prince Dimitri Romanov dies in Denmark
Archaeologists discover mysterious new Dead Sea scrolls
Why Early Appalachian Settlers Originally Celebrated Christmas in January
Patriarch Kirill believes the word 'celebrations' inappropriate to 100th anniversary of October revolt
Rasputin Museum Planned for St. Petersburg
Antiochian bishop: we support the canonical Church in Ukraine and pray that Philaret would come to reason
Final Decision of Church of Georgia on the Council of Crete (Summary)
Biblical Archaeology’s Top 10 Discoveries of 2016
Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokalamsk celebrates rite of uniting to Orthodox Church for those temporarily fallen away
Alexander Nevsky Sunday School destroyed during shelling of Debaltseve
Serbian Church in Montenegro Slams Planned Dams
Bulgarian Orthodox Church’s Vratsa Metropolitan Kalinik dies