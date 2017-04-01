|
VIDEO: Christ’s Person as the Foundation of Church Life
Source: Pemptousia
January 3, 2017
Archbishop Jovan of Ochrid speaks about the Church as the Person of Christ and its implications for our own personhood and relationships, as informed by his sufferings in prison.
04 / 01 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
The Nativity of Christ in Chronology from the Creation of Man
What kind of a God would allow such things to happen?
Is Any Service Pleasing to God?
Creation of Man
How God Created the World
Natural Death and the Work of Perfection
Rethinking the good news
Declaration of the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church on the Council of Crete (2016) and the text “Relations of the Orthodox Church with the Rest of the Christian World”
Why did some holy fathers believe in apocatastasis and other false ideas about life after death?
Holy Hatred
Why is the Holy Trinity Essential in Orthodox Spirituality?
1998 Synodical Decision of the Orthodox Church of Georgia on the Chambésy and Balamand Agreements, the Branch Theory and more