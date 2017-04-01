<table id="art99957" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/99957.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102559/255960.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Miracle on Athos: incorrupt body of ascetic found</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">A miracle has occurred on Mt. AthosвЂ”the body of a deceased monk has been found to be without any signs of corruption and not emitting any foul smell, a month and a half after his repose.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Source: Ukrainian Orthodox Heritage on the Holy Mountain

January 3, 2017

A miracle has occurred on Mt. Athos—the body of a deceased monk has been found to be without any signs of corruption and not emitting any foul smell, a month and a half after his repose.

The deceased monk Fr. Stephen labored in the skete of Kavsokalyvia for forty years.

Fr. Stephen led an ascetic life. In his cell he had no bed, no blankets, but slept on bare boards and ate sparingly.

The ascetic reposed in the seventy-fifth year of his life and was buried as a monk of the Great Lavra, to which Kavsokalyvia Skete is assigned.

The skete is widely known thanks to St. Porphyrios.

Kavsokalyvia skete consists of forty huts and is located south on the Athonite peninsula at a height of 395 feet above sea level. The name “Kavsokalyvia” is translated as “burning huts.” It is connected with the name of Venerable Maximos the Kavsokavlyvite, who would build huts for himself on these cliffs and after a while burn them.