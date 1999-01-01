The feast of the “Life-Giving Spring” Icon of the Theotokos is celebrated on Friday of Bright Week in remembrance of the resurrection of a Constantinople church of the same name, which was destroyed by the Turks after the conquest of Constantinople and was built anew only in the nineteenth century. According to the Church Typikon, the blessing of water is celebrated today with a Paschal procession.



This photo report from the Holy Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra was prepared in 2016 by Pravoslavie.ru photographer Anatoly Goryanov.

Translated by Jesse Dominick