May 25, 2017, on the feast of the Ascension of the Lord, His Holiness Patriarch Kirill celebrated the rite of the Great Consecration of the Church of the Resurrection of Christ and the New Martyrs and Confessors of the Russian Church in Sretensky Monastery and led the Divine Liturgy in the newly-consecrated church. Russian president Vladimir V. Putin was present at the Divine service. Russian President Vladimir V. Putin was also present at the Divine service.

Photos: Anatoly Goryainov, Ivan Tkachenko , Gury Balayants / Pravoslavie.ru