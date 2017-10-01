|
Metropolitan Hierotheos of Nafpaktos: texts of Crete Council in need of theological refinement
Athens, January 9, 2017
Orthodox Typos” published the main theses of the hierarch of the Greek Church Metropolitan Heirotheos of Nafpaktos’ presentation during his visit to Romania.
Vladyka underlined that the Church needs first not diplomats but theologians, whose views are the fruit of the experiences of their spiritual lives.
Metropolitan Hierotheos characterized the documents of the Crete Council as “diplomatic compromise texts, from which each can draw the conclusion he wants.”
Vladyka stressed that Orthodox Christians should not go into schism or cease commemorating their hierarchs. The way out of the situation, in Metropolitan Hierotheos’ opinion, is perhaps to hold a “Great Council,” which would give a theological interpretation and refinement to the documents accepted at Crete.
Metropolitan Hierotheos of Nafpaktos, being a member of the Greek Orthodox Church’s delegation at the Crete Council, refused to sign the final document “Relations of the Orthodox Church With the Rest of the Christian World.” At a November session of the Greek Orthodox Holy Synod, Vladyka expressed the opinion that the Crete Council was not properly prepared for and did not represent a council of bishops, but a council of primates and their entourages.
Metropolitan Hierotheos also emphasized that the final text of “Relations of the Orthodox Church With the Rest of the Christian World” contains (in his opinion) a number of questionable assertions and was not ready for signing. According to Vladyka, once the minutes of the sessions of the Crete Council will be published it will be obvious that it was dominated by “the branch theory” and “baptismal theology.”
10 / 01 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
200 new monastics, 3 new monasteries in UOC in 2016
Abbess murdered in Belorussia
Miraculous appearance of icon of St. Nicholas in village of Velikoretskoye
Schemamonks Nikita and Theophan ranked among locally-venerated saints
Church to announce results of examinations of “Ekaterinburg Remains” in second quarter of 2017
Rare Christian Cross And Menorah Engraving From Time Of Christ Discovered In Israel
90,000 Christians killed in 2016, numbers could increase in 2017
Moleben of repentance for sin of abortion approved by Russian Orthodox Church
A Visit of Love: 2016 Winter Mission Team to Znamianka Orphanage Returns from Ukraine
Government and Christians against US interference in Egyptian Church reconstruction
Health of Patriarch Ilia improving after gall bladder infection
Oldest relative of last Russian Emperor Prince Dimitri Romanov dies in Denmark