|
Abbess’ suspected murderer was her Goddaughter
January 11, 2017
Photo: http://naviny.by/article/20170106/1483693901-v-zhenskom-monastyre-ubita-nastoyatelnica-podozrevaemaya-zaderzhana
Local Minsk media has reported that the suspected killer of Abbess Vasilisa (Medved) of St. Xenia Convent in Belarus, a twenty-nine-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan, was her Goddaughter, reports Interfax-Religion.
“This servant of God was especially unsettled lately, with obvious signs of possession. After the crime the sisters noticed that she had a split personality, and she didn’t fully realize what she was doing,” said Bishop Veniamin of Borisov and Marinogorsk, as quoted by the site of the Belorussian “Business Newspaper.”
According to the periodical, the woman was fined several times in 2015 for drinking in public and altercations with the police. Soon after she showed up at the monastery.
At the advice of one priest, the mentally ill woman went to Abbess Vasilisa for help, received Baptism, and the superior became her Godmother.
“During her stay at the monastery, especially on the eve of the incident, they noticed the young girl’s psychological disturbance, which was the reason for her terrible act,” the Borisov Diocese earlier reported.
The murder occurred in the evening of January 5. The suspect is being detained, awaiting a psychological examination.
On January 8, Metropolitan Pavel of Minsk and Zaslavl celebrated the Rite of Burial for the deceased abbess.
11 / 01 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Yaroslavl region prohibits abortion for one day in honor of 14,000 Holy Innocents
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
Handover of St. Petersburg’s landmark cathedral to Orthodox church may take 2-3 years
Murdered abbess laid to rest in Belarus, suspect charged
Metropolitan Hierotheos of Nafpaktos: texts of Crete Council in need of theological refinement
200 new monastics, 3 new monasteries in UOC in 2016
Abbess murdered in Belorussia
Miraculous appearance of icon of St. Nicholas in village of Velikoretskoye
Schemamonks Nikita and Theophan ranked among locally-venerated saints
Church to announce results of examinations of “Ekaterinburg Remains” in second quarter of 2017
Rare Christian Cross And Menorah Engraving From Time Of Christ Discovered In Israel
90,000 Christians killed in 2016, numbers could increase in 2017