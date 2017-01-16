<table id="art100176" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100176.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102568/256833.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Kiev church miraculously saved from fire rector believes</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">вЂњWe regard the arsonistsвЂ™ failure as a miracle shown to us by the Mother of God,вЂќ stated parish rector Fr. John Tronko.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, January 16, 2017

At 4 in the morning on January 16, unknown perpetrators attempted to set fire to a parish of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate in Kiev, reports the Union of Orthodox Journalists.

Three bottles filled with a flammable mixture were thrown over the fence at the façade of the Mother of God “Softener of Evil Hearts” parish, although none exploded. The guard on duty managed to single-handedly defuse the devices, the façade suffering only minor damage.

“We regard the arsonists’ failure as a miracle shown to us by the Mother of God,” stated parish rector Fr. John Tronko.

He also noted that he sees no signs of sectarian strife in the attack, but rather it is likely due to a dispute over the land on which the church is located, which “unscrupulous developers” seek to seize.

This is not the first attempt to set fire to this particular temple. The church was pelted with Molotov cocktails in January 2016, although the fire was quickly put out, with only minor damage to the façade then as well.