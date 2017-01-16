|
Kiev church miraculously saved from fire rector believes
Moscow, January 16, 2017
At 4 in the morning on January 16, unknown perpetrators attempted to set fire to a parish of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate in Kiev, reports the Union of Orthodox Journalists.
Three bottles filled with a flammable mixture were thrown over the fence at the façade of the Mother of God “Softener of Evil Hearts” parish, although none exploded. The guard on duty managed to single-handedly defuse the devices, the façade suffering only minor damage.
“We regard the arsonists’ failure as a miracle shown to us by the Mother of God,” stated parish rector Fr. John Tronko.
He also noted that he sees no signs of sectarian strife in the attack, but rather it is likely due to a dispute over the land on which the church is located, which “unscrupulous developers” seek to seize.
This is not the first attempt to set fire to this particular temple. The church was pelted with Molotov cocktails in January 2016, although the fire was quickly put out, with only minor damage to the façade then as well.
16 / 01 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Bethlehem shrine’s treasures being restored
Constantinople metropolitans met with “Kiev Patriarchate” schismatics
Athonite monk speaks about recently reposed Elder Gregory of Danilov Brotherhood
Burial of Dr. Liza to be held on Monday at Novodevichy cemetery
Commission of Sacred Community of Mt. Athos says final documents of Crete Council in need of revision
"Walk With Us" film to document CA Pro-Life movement
Metropolitan Hilarion of Easten America and New York to visit flock n the UK
Abbess’ suspected murderer was her Goddaughter
Yaroslavl region prohibits abortion for one day in honor of 14,000 Holy Innocents
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
Handover of St. Petersburg’s landmark cathedral to Orthodox church may take 2-3 years
Murdered abbess laid to rest in Belarus, suspect charged