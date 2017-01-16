Source: The Orthodox Church in America
January 16, 2017
Sunday, January 22, 2017 will be observed as
“Sanctity of Life Sunday” in parishes across
the United States. The commemoration, which marks the 44th
anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized
abortion in the US, serves as a prelude to the annual
March for Life, to be held in the US Capital on Friday,
January 27—one week later than usual due to the
inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump.
Also available this year is a video interview with Metropolitan
Tikhon, produced by the Orthodox Christian Network,
in which he shares his experiences at the annual March
and clearly presents the Orthodox Christian tradition
with regard to upholding life as a sacred gift from
God.
Archpastoral Message of His Beatitude, Metropolitan
Tikhon
Sanctity of Life Sunday
January 22, 2017
To the honorable Clergy, venerable Monastics, and pious
Faithful of the Orthodox Church in America,
My beloved brothers and children in Christ:
When Christ approached the River Jordan to go down into
its waters, John the Baptist trembled. With spiritual
vision, he recognized the Lord that day, for they had met
years earlier, before either of them had yet emerged from
their mothers’ wombs. Elizabeth felt John leaping
within her upon hearing the voice of the Holy Virgin.
John’s little heart already burned with joy at
perceiving the presence of Him Who was to take away the
sins of the world. John was to spend his entire life
preparing for a future encounter with this same Lamb of
God, but what happened that day at the river was unlike
anything he could have foreseen.
Christ, who had no sins of His own, took the weight of our
sins upon Himself. At the Jordan, He submitted to a ritual
purification of sins, in order to cleanse us from the
grime of the passions. He descended into the waters as
into a grave, so that we might be given new and
everlasting life.
These bright themes echo in our ears in early January each
year with the Church’s celebration of the Feast of
Theophany. The joy of sins forgiven, of hearts made clean,
of spiritual eyes washed and illumined by the shining face
of Christ: these are joys that “no one can take away
from us” (cf. John 16:22).
It is only with such corrected vision, with such purified
thoughts and hearts that, later in January each year, we
can turn our attention, with sobriety and indeed with
sorrow, to the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade
Supreme Court decision and all that it entails.
And what, in fact, has legalized abortion led to? We need
to ask this question and provide a frank, if only partial,
answer, because in the nearly five decades since
Roe, a deep cultural and moral cynicism has set
in, and I fear that our ears, our minds and our hearts may
have grown dull to the full horror of abortion. For many,
this is but one among several political
“issues”—stale, overemphasized, and
divisive—while for others, it can bring long-hidden
pain and grief to the surface. In either case, the Church,
so it is sometimes suggested, is better off not speaking
out.
The Lord, however, has endued His Church with a voice of
mercy and truth, a voice of righteousness and peace
(cf. Psalm 84:10). And as long as Rachel
continues to weep for her children because they are no
more, the Church’s voice cannot be silent
(cf. Matthew 2:18).
Therefore, the Church cannot refrain from consoling women
who, for whatever reason—whether pressured or
abandoned by others or overwhelmed by a sense of
helplessness or despair—have had recourse to
abortion. Where there is grief, the Church must offer
hope; where there is trauma, she must offer healing, and
where there is repentance, she must offer forgiveness and
reconciliation.
The Church also has a perennial duty to educate her
younger members about the sanctity of marriage and
sexuality which are inextricably bound to the holy gift of
new life. Where the world eagerly teaches our youth to
identify with and serve their passions, adult Christians,
by their word and example, must form them in a life of
ascetic restraint, without which the passions bring about
turmoil and destruction.
And, perhaps more controversially but no less true, the
Church must provide a prophetic witness and forthright
correction to the powerful of this world, to the abortion
industry and those who give it financial and legal
support. By introducing lethal instruments into the sacred
intimacy of a mother’s womb, the abortion industry
has succeeded in commodifying human vulnerability and
fragility. While deeming itself a provider of
“reproductive health,” it leaves in its wake
the wreckage of psychological and physical trauma,
spiritual ruin, and a death toll of staggering
proportions, all the while amassing its own profit and
prestige. No Christian can “stand with” such
evil. No Church can fail to denounce it.
Our words, of course, must be confirmed by our deeds. In
the many grassroots efforts of the Pro-Life Movement, such
as neighborhood crisis pregnancy centers, volunteer
counseling hotlines, and campus student groups, we see the
commandment to “bear one another’s burdens,
and so fulfill the law of Christ” put into action
(Galatians 6:2). The humility and selflessness exhibited
in such good works gives the lie to the caricature of the
Pro-Life Movement as fueled by Pharisaical rancor.
Indeed, the Pharisees laid heavy burdens on their
neighbors’ shoulders (Matthew 23:4), but our Savior
came to take away the heavy yoke of sin. He stood among
sinners on the shores of the Jordan, not in order to
support or condone sin, but that all the world’s
sins should be laid on His shoulders.
As His disciples, we have a mandate to bring all nations
to Christ the Giver of Life, by baptizing them and by
teaching them to observe all that He has commanded
(Matthew 28:20). In our society this will often involve us
in voicing unpopular opinions that, however gently and
lovingly expressed, may well lead others to marginalize or
reject us. The Lord repeatedly warned His disciples of
this likelihood. But if we are to take part in
Christ’s saving work of lightening His
people’s heavy load of sin, then we cannot neglect
such faithful witness. In humility, but also with
boldness, we must stand with Christ. And—though the
evil one tells us otherwise—Christ’s
commandments are not burdensome. His yoke is easy. His
burden is light (1 John 5:3; Matthew 11:30).
With love in Christ,
+ Tikhon
Archbishop of Washington
Metropolitan of All America and Canada