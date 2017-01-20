|
Archaeological find sheds light on Solomon’s Israel
January 20, 2017
A new archaeological discovery in Israel’s Timna Valley is shedding new light on ancient Israel’s military and trade life. Researchers have discovered the ruins of an ancient patrol tower, including donkey stables, dated to the time of kings David and Solomon, which indicates a highly organized system of defense and the importance of trade with distant settlements, as detailed by The Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.
The fortress, located near King Solomon’s copper-smelting camps, is dated to the tenth century BC. “Although there is no clear explanation of King Solomon’s mines in the Old Testament, it contains mention of military conflicts between Israel and Edom in the Arabah Valley,” says Dr. Erez Ben-Yosef, the excavation leader.
The Arabah forms part of the border between Israel and Jordan, with the Dead Sea lying to the north, and was the home of the Edomites.
The Timna Valley, fifteen miles north of Eilat, is not mentioned in the Bible but was used for copper mining in ancient Israel. Copper was rare and difficult to mine, a confrontation over it leading to a military conflict. Solomon ruled in an atmosphere of serious instability and military threats it would seem, judging by the fortifications. Analyses of the staves used to drive cattle, with traces of plant life on them, show that the animals were fed with high-quality hay and grape pomace, obviously brought from the Mediterranean, testifying that Israel was carrying on trade with distant regions.
While some archaeologists previously thought the area’s mines belonged to Egypt, Ben-Yosef’s team discovered a new camp in 2013 which yielded several material samples that tested to the tenth century BC, during Solomon’s reign.
20 / 01 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Metropolitan’s chastising open letter to Greek prime minister published
Report of “Kiev Patriarchate” meeting with Constantinople reps called into question
Athonite Hilandar Monastery buys 14th century Serbian manuscript
German “artist” fined 700 euros for altar push-ups
100 years of October Revolution: relics of New Martyrs to be carried throughout Russia
St. Elizabeth Convent Ministry Update: The Church in Honor of St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco
Russian Orthodox parish in Georgia shot at second time
Which professions incompatible with priesthood? Russian Church to discuss
Copy of Da Vinci’s “Last Supper” found in Vologda cathedral
Theophany “bathing” not a sport, not for forgiveness of sins says St. Petersburg Diocese
Russian Orthodox Church will actively participate in restoring Syrian churches
Russian Church gives $215,000 for maternity humanitarian centers