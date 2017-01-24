<table id="art100433" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100433.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102573/257339.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Taiwanese Christians protest legalization of gay marriage</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Tawainese legislators are considering legalizing homosexual marriage, which would make it the first Asian country to do so; but the nationвЂ™s Christians are standing strong in defense of traditional marriage.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, January 24, 2017

Tawainese legislators are considering legalizing homosexual marriage, which would make it the first Asian country to do so; but the nation’s Christians are standing strong in defense of traditional marriage, reports World Christian News.

The largest gay parade in Asian history took place recently in Taipei, with 80,000 LGBT supporters taking to the streets, emboldened by a pro-gay marriage video posted on the Facebook page of Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen. “I support same-sex marriage. Every person has the right to love and marry,” she says.

The bill needs 57 of 130 legislators to support it for it to go into effect. It currently boasts 56 supporters.

However, while 80% of Taiwanese aged 20—29 (mostly Buddhists and Taoists) are in favor of legalization, Taiwanese Christians have been holding nationwide protests, urging their countrymen to come out against the bill.

“Today we stand here to tell the government that Taiwanese Christians categorically oppose legalizing gay marriage. And we will not stop repeating it. No decision should be made without the consent of society,” said one Taiwanese pastor, speaking on behalf of the 75% of the nation’s Christians who understand that homosexual marriage distorts traditional gender roles and destroys the very notion of marriage.

While proponents of the bill hope Taiwan will start a new trend in Asia, conservative organizations and Christians have promised to exert strong pressure to protect traditional Taiwanese culture and preserve family values.