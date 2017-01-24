Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Novice monk goes missing on Mt. Athos

Moscow, January 24, 2017

Photo: http://www.romfea.gr/ Photo: http://www.romfea.gr/
    

The search is ongoing to locate a 43-year-old Ukrainian novice monk who went missing while visiting Mt. Athos, reports Romfea.

Police report that the novice was hosted in a cell, then on January 16 set out to visit an acquaintance in Karakallou Monastery, one of the mountain’s twenty ruling monasteries.

The surrounding area was experiencing snow and dropping temperatures that day. The novice managed to send an SMS to his acquaintance that he would not make it to the monastery due to the inclement weather.

The disappearance was reported on Monday by the monk who hosted him in the cell.

24 / 01 / 2017

