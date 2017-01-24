<table id="art100440" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100440.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102573/257364.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Novice monk goes missing on Mt. Athos</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The search is ongoing to locate a 43-year-old Ukrainian novice monk who went missing while visiting Mt. Athos.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, January 24, 2017

The search is ongoing to locate a 43-year-old Ukrainian novice monk who went missing while visiting Mt. Athos, reports Romfea.

Police report that the novice was hosted in a cell, then on January 16 set out to visit an acquaintance in Karakallou Monastery, one of the mountain’s twenty ruling monasteries.

The surrounding area was experiencing snow and dropping temperatures that day. The novice managed to send an SMS to his acquaintance that he would not make it to the monastery due to the inclement weather.

The disappearance was reported on Monday by the monk who hosted him in the cell.