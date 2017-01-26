Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

3,500 Syrians receive humanitarian aid from Russia in one day

Moscow, January 26, 2017

Photo: http://tass.com/ Photo: http://tass.com/
    

More than 3,500 needy Syrian civilians received humanitarian aid from the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties yesterday, January 25.

3.5 tons of bread and 3,500 hot meals were handed out throughout Aleppo neighborhoods in seven humanitarian actions, reports TASS. The reconciliation center reports that 5 tons of humanitarian cargo were delivered to the city in all. Additionally, more than 140 Aleppans received medical assistance from Russian medics.

Meanwhile, the demining work of the international antimine center continued its work in Eastern Aleppo’s buildings and streets. Russian mine pickers yesterday cleared minds from 63 residential houses and six mosques and destroyed 406 explosive objects, clearing an area of more than 70 hectares and 15 kilometers of roadway.

The Russian reconciliation center was established on February 23, headquartered at the Hmeimim air base in the Latakia province, to aid talks between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian acts of charity.

26 / 01 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Omsk man builds snow church

Lavrov calls for end to interference, persecution of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Lehigh Valley Orthodox Clergy to Host Concert by Seminarian Choir on February 19

Collapsing 15th-century frescoed Pskov church to be restored

Massive influx of pilgrims is problem for Mt. Athos—abbot of Simonopetra

Abandoned churches near site of Christ’s Baptism may open again

Same-sex “family” included in Estonian population register for first time

Georgia’s Tsilkani Mother of God complex given status of cultural monument of national significance

Miraculous belt of St. John Maximovitch brought to Moscow

New Western Rite monastery planned for Louisiana

Trump defunds International Planned Parenthood as U.S. abortion rate hits all-time low

English-language “Dr. Liza” documentary to be filmed

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру