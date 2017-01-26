|
“Orthodox Greece is dying. We have been occupied without a war”—Met. Ambrose of Kalavyrta
Moscow, January 26, 2017
In a new statement, Metropolitan Ambrose of Kalavyrta of the Church in Greece fervently implores his fellow countrymen and Churchmen to return to their Orthodox faith, the glory of the Greek culture.
The hierarch cites several problematic issues in Greece today, including the influx of refugee-invaders, and the government’s abandonment of Orthodoxy and warm overtures towards Islam.
“Greece finds itself in a tragic situation,” he writes. “A great many ‘refugees’ and ‘immigrants’ are arriving daily to our country… In fact, the so-called refugees (in reality they are occupants sent to our country) have begun criminal activities. They attack, rob, hurt, and kill innocent Greek citizens.”
Tragically, the state also openly enforces atheism, while using taxpayer money to pay for a mosque in the capital: “Despite citizens’ protests, Christianity is persecuted, and Islam is propagated at the state level.”
“The situation is tragic! Greece is de-Christianizing! Christ is persecuted! The Greek-Christian culture is being destroyed. Islamist fanatics desecrate, plunder, and set fire to Orthodox churches. The Greek government watches indifferently, and in the meantime Greece is dying!”
Recalling how Orthodox values were once inculcated in Greek schools, Met. Ambrose fervently implores: “Beloved brethren, again and again I repeat: Wake up! Come to your senses! Think! Get up off your couches, take responsibility. In a few years we will be foreigners in our own country. Greek Orthodox civilization will merely be studied by historians. Greece will cease to exist!”
26 / 01 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
17:09
Mary Horey: The Catholic church's schism from true Orthodoxy was the beginning point of Europe's atheism. That may be hard for you to swallow, but it's true. Therefore, until the Catholic church renounces its heresies and becomes humble once more, any reunification is out of the question.
17:04
Why do the Greeks vote in atheists? Also, the Orthodox should seriously consider reuniting with the Western Church. As Pope St. John Paul II said, the Church must breathe with both lungs. Only a united Church can resist and overcome militant Islam. Jesus prayed that His followers would be one, as He and the Father are One. It is past time to end the scandal of a Catholic Church and an Orthodox Church. The entire Church should be Catholic and Orthodox, and present a united witness to the World. The devil is a divider, and laughs at the division he has needlessly caused in the Church. The anathemas have been removed. God wills that His Church be ONE once more! Make history, and reunite with the Catholic Church. Shame the atheists, who mock the Church by saying, "They can't even reunite with each other."