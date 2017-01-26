<table id="art100512" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100512.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102575/257526.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">вЂњOrthodox Greece is dying. We have been occupied without a warвЂќвЂ”Met. Ambrose of Kalavyrta</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The hierarch cites several problematic issues in Greece today, including the influx of refugee-invaders, and the governmentвЂ™s abandonment of Orthodoxy and warm overtures towards Islam.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, January 26, 2017

In a new statement, Metropolitan Ambrose of Kalavyrta of the Church in Greece fervently implores his fellow countrymen and Churchmen to return to their Orthodox faith, the glory of the Greek culture.

The hierarch cites several problematic issues in Greece today, including the influx of refugee-invaders, and the government’s abandonment of Orthodoxy and warm overtures towards Islam.

“Greece finds itself in a tragic situation,” he writes. “A great many ‘refugees’ and ‘immigrants’ are arriving daily to our country… In fact, the so-called refugees (in reality they are occupants sent to our country) have begun criminal activities. They attack, rob, hurt, and kill innocent Greek citizens.”

Tragically, the state also openly enforces atheism, while using taxpayer money to pay for a mosque in the capital: “Despite citizens’ protests, Christianity is persecuted, and Islam is propagated at the state level.”

“The situation is tragic! Greece is de-Christianizing! Christ is persecuted! The Greek-Christian culture is being destroyed. Islamist fanatics desecrate, plunder, and set fire to Orthodox churches. The Greek government watches indifferently, and in the meantime Greece is dying!”

Recalling how Orthodox values were once inculcated in Greek schools, Met. Ambrose fervently implores: “Beloved brethren, again and again I repeat: Wake up! Come to your senses! Think! Get up off your couches, take responsibility. In a few years we will be foreigners in our own country. Greek Orthodox civilization will merely be studied by historians. Greece will cease to exist!”