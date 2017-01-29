<table id="art100566" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100566.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102576/257631.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Monk Joseph (Lambertson), prolific Church translator, reposes</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">On Friday, January 27, Monk Joseph (in the world Reader Isaac Lambertsen), longtime laborer and gifted translator of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, reposed at age 67 after battling cancer, a Reddit site entitled OrthodoxChristianity has informed.</a></span></td></tr></table>

January 27, 2017

The Menaion, translated by Isaac Lambertsen--an enormous work.

On Friday, January 27, Monk Joseph (in the world Reader Isaac Lambertsen), longtime laborer and gifted translator of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, reposed at age 67 after battling cancer, a Reddit site entitled OrthodoxChristianity has informed:

Edward Lambertsen was born on October 22, 1949. He grew up in the town of Scotch Plains, NJ, where he graduated high school in 1967. He was received into the Orthodox Faith with the name Isaac, and attended Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary in Jordanville, NY. After graduating in 1977, he began working for the ROCOR Synod of Bishops.

Fluent not only in English and Russian, but also Church Slavonic, Latin, and French, Brother Isaac would spend the following decades tackling translations of the divine service texts into English: the entire Octoechos, the Menaion for the whole year, the Pentecostarion, services to newly glorified saints and other saints not found in the Greek or Slavonic Menaion, akathists, and a bilingual prayer book. His labors also included translations of addresses by the First Hierarch, Synodal directives and resolutions for the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad, and the annual Russian Orthodox Youth Committee (ROYC) calendar.

In October 16, after being diagnosed with cancer, Reader Isaac received monastic tonsure with the name Joseph, in honor of Venerable Joseph the Hymnographer. In exchange for his work, he asked and took almost nothing. English-speaking Orthodox Christians not only of the Russian Church Abroad, but of every jurisdiction owe him a tremendous debt, and now we ask them all for their prayers for the repose of his bright soul.

The first panihida for Fr. Joseph was served in the Synodal Cathedral of the Sign in New York City on Friday at 7:30. A further schedule of services for the departed will be published in the near future.

Memory eternal to the newly reposed Monk Joseph!