Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

Number of abortions halved in four years in Russia

Moscow, January 31, 2017

    

The number of abortions in Russia has been cut in half over the past four years, Minister of Health Veronika Skvortsova told Interfax-Religion recently.

Speaking at the conference “On creating conditions for increasing the birthrate in the Russian Federation,” the ministry head stated that they will continue working fervently to continue minimizing the rate: “We will, undoubtedly, proceed further in this direction. Over the past four years the number of abortions in our country has decreased twice over, so there is still room for movement, and we will be moving in that direction.”

Skvortsova noted that 2016 was a “very significant” year, the number of abortions reducing by 96,300 (13%). In previous years the average drop was 8%, for example, by 67,000 in 2015. “I’m very pleased,” she said, “that of these ninety-odd thousand, the number of abortions by desire, that is, without any medical condition, decreased by 72,000.”

The minister also noted that they will continue to work towards reducing the infant mortality rate, with the help of recently opened prenatal centers in various regions where the rate is somewhat higher.

31 / 01 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Church at Russian Monastery of Myrrhbearing Women burns

Spiritual deterioration of Russian people led to Bolshevik Revolution, faith revived at turn of XX and XXI centuries—Patriarch Kirill

Orthodox Christians make strong showing at 2017 March for Life

Matushka Juliana Schmemann reposes in the Lord

Molotov cocktail gets Esphigmenou abbot twenty years in jail

Body of missing Ukrainian monk found on Mt. Athos

Monk Joseph (Lambertsen), prolific Church translator, reposes

Orthodox Christians set to march for life in DC, media set to ignore it

Ukrainian authorities ban Russian films from Orthodox film festival

Fr. Mihai Negrea, protector of orphans, departs to the Lord

Greek hierarchs’ protest grows against anti-Christian sex education

Patriarch Kirill confronts Duma on corruption, abortion

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру