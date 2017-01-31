Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Donetsk’s Svyatogorsk Lavra thanks ROCOR for donations

Moscow, January 31, 2017

Photo: http://svlavra.church.ua/ Photo: http://svlavra.church.ua/
    

The Holy Dormition Lavra in Svyatogorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine has produced and released a sixteen minute video to express its thanks to the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia’s Fund for Assistance.

In late December, a few days before the feast of the Nativity of Christ, the monastery received another installment of financial aid from the fund to be used in helping the refugees taking shelter there. The monastery had received funds in 2014 and 2015 as well. These recent funds went towards purchasing medicine for the internally displaced persons under the monastery’s care, as well as paying the winter heating bill that greatly increased as the number living at the monastery increased.

Photo: http://svlavra.church.ua/ Photo: http://svlavra.church.ua/
    

Photo: http://svlavra.church.ua/ Photo: http://svlavra.church.ua/
    

On behalf of the monastery and refugees, deputy abbot Metropolitan Arseny of Svyatogorsk expressed sincere gratitude to the Fund for Assistance:

“We thank the All-Merciful God that in such a difficult time for our monastery He comforts us with your brotherly love and support! It is truly the grace of God to see the active compassion of our brethren in Christ towards the misfortune befallen our homeland and flock. In these troubled times, the participation of the Fund for Assistance of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad is especially dear to us, and we sincerely thank you for your prayerful support and the much needed financial help rendered to the Svyatogorsk Lavra! We sincerely value and always remember that your hearts ache for our monastery, with compassion for the people in distress finding shelter here, and we remember your tenderness towards the woes that have befallen the Ukrainian land.

Photo: http://svlavra.church.ua/ Photo: http://svlavra.church.ua/
    

… The brethren and refugees are sincerely grateful to all whose merciful hearts that responded to our trouble, and all who came to our aid in this difficult year. King Solomon said: ‘The merciful shall be blessed.’ May the Lord have mercy upon all who do works of mercy.

Photo: http://svlavra.church.ua/ Photo: http://svlavra.church.ua/
    

We wish you and your staff love and peace and well-being. We beseech Our Most Holy Lady the Theotokos that for all the blessings shown to her holy monastery she would be for your and all the Christians of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad a speedy protectress and protection from all evils by her pure omophorion!

Photo: http://svlavra.church.ua/ Photo: http://svlavra.church.ua/
    

With love in the Lord,
Metropolitan Arseny of Svyatogorsk,
Vicar of the Donetsk Diocese, Deputy Abbot of the Holy Dormition-Svyatogorsk Lavra
with the brethren and refugees”

31 / 01 / 2017

