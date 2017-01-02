Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

German court convicts 7 of financing Jihad with stolen church funds

February 1, 2017

Photo: http://blogs.reuters.com/ Photo: http://blogs.reuters.com/
    

Judges in Cologne, Germany have ruled that there is satisfactory proof that seven men broke into up to five churches and other buildings between 2013 and 2014.

The regional court sentenced the seven men, between the ages of 24 and 37, to between three years and six months, and four years and ten months for the robberies, reports the Associated Press. An eighth man charged with inflicting serious bodily harm was sentenced to two years and seven months.

It is believed that the men were burglarizing the churches to financially support Jihadists fighting in Syria, although the judges said in their Monday ruling that it was unclear whether they were truly funding Syrian rebels, and if so, to what extent.

Five of the convicted are German citizens, two hold dual German and Tunisian citizenship, and one German and Moroccan.

01 / 02 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Russian Church celebrates eighth anniversary of enthronement of Patriarch Kirill

Church of England refuses to recognize same-sex marriage

Schismatic priests beat up canonical priest; Odessa churches desecrated

Amsterdam Romanov exhibition to include personal items, murder weapon

Holy Fire to come to Russia at Pascha

Suspect in vintage icon theft detained in Moscow

Donetsk’s Svyatogorsk Lavra thanks ROCOR for donations

Number of abortions in Russia halved in four years

Church at Russian Monastery of Myrrhbearing Women burns

Spiritual deterioration of Russian people led to Bolshevik Revolution, faith revived at turn of XX and XXI centuries—Patriarch Kirill

Orthodox Christians make strong showing at 2017 March for Life

Matushka Juliana Schmemann reposes in the Lord

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру