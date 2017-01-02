<table id="art100675" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100675.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102578/257823.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">First gay church wedding served in Norway</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">In 2014 the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Norway voted 64-51 against gay marriages, but just two years later the BishopsвЂ™ Conference approved 88-32. On Monday, January 30 the denomination officially adopted a new liturgical service for gay weddings.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, February 1, 2017

In 2014 the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Norway voted 64-51 against gay marriages, but just two years later the Bishops’ Conference approved 88-32. On Monday, January 30 the denomination officially adopted a new liturgical service for gay weddings, reports The Local.

Precisely at midnight on February 1, when the gay wedding service went into effect, Norway’s first homosexual church wedding was served.

Kjell Frølich Benjaminsen and Erik Skjelnæs were “married” in an Eidskog Church by pastor Bettina Eckbo. “It was great fun and really cosy to be a part of,” the woman pastor said.

According to the church’s recent decision, any pastor is free to refuse to celebrate the gay marriage liturgy which removes the words “bride” and “bridegroom” and certain passages of Scripture. Despite certain opposition within the church to the new ritual, Bishop of Oslo Ole Christian Kvarme believes even the pain of this decision cannot divide the Church.

Gay couples have been able to register in Norway since 1993, to adopt since 2002, and to be married since 2009. The Norwegian church also allows the ordination of homosexuals.

