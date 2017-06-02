<table id="art100803" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100803.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102581/258131.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">WeвЂ™ve Come to MatushkaвЂ¦ Remembering Blessed Xenia</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">It is amazing! These people donвЂ™t have the mark of вЂњreligiosityвЂќ that we are accustomed to seeingвЂ”that customary piety, studied prayerfulness. People are not dressed too piously, but in their eyes and on their lips is a prayer thatвЂ™s not taken from a prayer bookвЂ”it is a prayer that breaks forth from the heart. Should I start a conversation with them? But they didnвЂ™t come here for discussion.</a></span></td></tr></table>

The Smolensk cemetery in St. Petersburg is like a sleeping child—profound peace and purity wafts through its alleys. What don’t we come to Blessed Xenia for! To cry over our woes, to pray for success—and each person is locked inside himself, his troubles or joys… In his prayer. And this is understandable; it would be terrible to come to St. Xenia just to have a look at the people. But for the first time I have come to the Blessed One not for the sake of prayer but for the sake of those who are praying. I look around and peer at them.

It is amazing! These people don’t have the mark of “religiosity” that we are accustomed to seeing—that customary piety, studied prayerfulness. People are not dressed too piously, but in their eyes and on their lips is a prayer that’s not taken from a prayer book—it is a prayer that breaks forth from the heart. Should I start a conversation with them? But they didn’t come here for discussion.

Here comes a man—respectable, well-dressed, self-assured. I walk up to him with a question and suddenly see that he is in tears. “My son died… Vitalik… Thirty-three years old… Maybe at least Xenia will tell me, how shall I go on living?”

Here is a fashionable lady with a little child:

“I am very thankful to Xenia… She has helped me so much… How? Well, I loved one man… And I very much wanted to marry him… And I married him. Now I am here with another request: I will soon be having an operation… And I am so scared…”

A young man looks embarrassed: “I always come here when my girlfriend and I have had a fight… It helps…”

Another athletic-looking man answers readily:

“The first time I came here was after overdoing my training—I slipped a disc in my spine and could barely move. I crawled here, read an Akathist, and went back like a new man. Now I live in America but I never forget Xenia. Whenever I’m out of work I pray to her, and I quickly find some respectable job.”

A woman stands weeping:

“My father died. My mother and I are left alone… Xenia once helped me very much—I received very valuable advice from her… I believe that she will help me now, too.”

An older woman:

“Just live a while like I did in a communal apartment and you’ll see what trouble means. But Xenia sent me an apartment in a miraculous way…

Nevertheless, I needed a church-going person to talk to, who understands what’s what. And I found such a person, even two—a married couple, Alexander and Marina Sokolov. We are sitting in the church having a leisurely conversation.