It is amazing! These people don’t have the mark of “religiosity” that we are accustomed to seeing—that customary piety, studied prayerfulness. People are not dressed too piously, but in their eyes and on their lips is a prayer that’s not taken from a prayer book—it is a prayer that breaks forth from the heart. Should I start a conversation with them? But they didn’t come here for discussion.

The Smolensk cemetery in St. Petersburg is like a sleeping childprofound peace and purity wafts through its alleys. What don’t we come to Blessed Xenia for! To cry over our woes, to pray for successand each person is locked inside himself, his troubles or joys In his prayer. And this is understandable; it would be terrible to come to St. Xenia just to have a look at the people. But for the first time I have come to the Blessed One not for the sake of prayer but for the sake of those who are praying. I look around and peer at them.

Here comes a manrespectable, well-dressed, self-assured. I walk up to him with a question and suddenly see that he is in tears. “My son died Vitalik Thirty-three years old Maybe at least Xenia will tell me, how shall I go on living?”

Here is a fashionable lady with a little child:

“I am very thankful to Xenia She has helped me so much How? Well, I loved one man And I very much wanted to marry him And I married him. Now I am here with another request: I will soon be having an operation And I am so scared”

A young man looks embarrassed: “I always come here when my girlfriend and I have had a fight It helps”

Another athletic-looking man answers readily:

“The first time I came here was after overdoing my trainingI slipped a disc in my spine and could barely move. I crawled here, read an Akathist, and went back like a new man. Now I live in America but I never forget Xenia. Whenever I’m out of work I pray to her, and I quickly find some respectable job.”

A woman stands weeping:

“My father died. My mother and I are left alone Xenia once helped me very muchI received very valuable advice from her I believe that she will help me now, too.”

An older woman:

“Just live a while like I did in a communal apartment and you’ll see what trouble means. But Xenia sent me an apartment in a miraculous way

Nevertheless, I needed a church-going person to talk to, who understands what’s what. And I found such a person, even twoa married couple, Alexander and Marina Sokolov. We are sitting in the church having a leisurely conversation.