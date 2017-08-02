<table id="art100879" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/100879.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102582/258295.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Russian church on Cyprus to open in March</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">A majestic new church has been appearing over the past few months in the courtyard of the Metropolis of Tamasos and Orinis in the Nicosia district of Cyprus.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, February 8, 2017

A majestic new church has been appearing over the past few months in the courtyard of the Metropolis of Tamasos and Orinis in the Nicosia district of Cyprus. The church, under the patronage of St. Andrew and All Russian Saints, being built in a Russian style, is unparalleled on the island. The church is due to be consecrated and opened in March this year, reports the site of the Church of Cyprus.

Initially the work was to be completed in January, but equipment was delayed coming from St. Petersburg. Now the opening is set for March 27, at which Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades will be present to honor the sponsor of the project, Russian millionaire Viataslav Zarenkov.

The new church boasts five gold domes which arrived from St. Petersburg in the summer and were assembled in the courtyard by a group of Russians. The central dome, weighing nearly eight tons, was placed on the church on July 7, 2016 to the sound of chanting and fireworks, followed by a music and dance program.

The church will hold 400 people and is to be surrounded by a large hillside garden, pavilions, a reception area, a park for disabled children with special games for those who have mobility problems, and Byzantine-style fountains of Holy Water. The “Route of Russian Holiness” with mosaics of Russian Saints will also be built.