Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

Church of St. Catherine consecrated in Tanzania

Moscow, February 9, 2017

Photo: Romfea.gr Photo: Romfea.gr
    

A new church, dedicated to the Great Marty St. Catherine, has been consecrated in Tanzania, Romfea reports. The new temple is the thirty-first in the Archdiocese of Irinoupolis of the Patriarchate of Alexandria.

His Eminence Archbishop Dimitrios (Zaharengas) of Irinoupolis celebrated the consecration with the blessing of the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodoros II. The hierarch arrived to the village of Tanagkozi where he celebrated the rite accompanied by native priests, and in the presence of the nuns Anastasia and Catherine from the Metropolis of Moldavia, Orthodox volunteers from Greece, England, Serbia, and Italy, and hundreds of Orthodox converts from the area.

The consecration was followed by an agape meal for all attendees, representatives of local authorities, teachers, and hundreds of destitute children from the area.

The new church was built by donations sent from Archimandrite Timothy (Sakkas) of the Monastery of the Paraclete in Oropos Attica, Greece, and his spiritual children.

09 / 02 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
To stop war must first stop hate—Bp. Theodosius

Samoa wants to declare itself a Christian nation

Tens of thousands of Christians remain in Aleppo with Russia’s help—Patriarch John X

Twelfth Dead Sea Scrolls cave found, but no scrolls

Archdiocese of Athens going digital

Russian deputies render humanitarian aid to Syrian orphans

Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop of Canterbury sign joint declaration on slavery

Egyptian Christians receive right to paid pilgrimage leave previously only for Muslims

Miraculous icon of St. John the Baptist stolen from Lyadova monastery

Archbishop of Crete doing well after hospitalization

Ukrainians do not support creation of “one Local Church”

Russian church on Cyprus to open in March

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру