Church of St. Catherine consecrated in Tanzania
Moscow, February 9, 2017
A new church, dedicated to the Great Marty St. Catherine, has been consecrated in Tanzania, Romfea reports. The new temple is the thirty-first in the Archdiocese of Irinoupolis of the Patriarchate of Alexandria.
His Eminence Archbishop Dimitrios (Zaharengas) of Irinoupolis celebrated the consecration with the blessing of the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodoros II. The hierarch arrived to the village of Tanagkozi where he celebrated the rite accompanied by native priests, and in the presence of the nuns Anastasia and Catherine from the Metropolis of Moldavia, Orthodox volunteers from Greece, England, Serbia, and Italy, and hundreds of Orthodox converts from the area.
The consecration was followed by an agape meal for all attendees, representatives of local authorities, teachers, and hundreds of destitute children from the area.
The new church was built by donations sent from Archimandrite Timothy (Sakkas) of the Monastery of the Paraclete in Oropos Attica, Greece, and his spiritual children.
