|
Hungarian village bans displays of Islam and homosexuality
Moscow, February 10, 2017
The southern Hungary village of Ásotthalom, near the border with Serbia, has banned public displays of both Islam and homosexuality. Specifically, Muslim headdresses and public calls to prayer have been forbidden. Signs have appeared in the streets with images of mosques crossed-out. Local authorities have declared that they are openly waging “war with Muslim culture.”
Manifestations of homosexuality have also been banned in the village of less than 5,000 people, according to MIGnews.
The decision was made at the height of the migration crisis in 2016 when up to 10,000 refugees a day, twice the size of the village, were flooding across the border near Ásotthalom.
However, Mayor Laszlo Torikago has stated the measure is not about creating a town only for white people. “I didn’t use the word ‘white.’ But as we’re all white European Christians here, we want to stay that way,” he said. “If we were black it would stay black,” he noted.
The local official also stated that if a large influx of Muslims were to come to Ásotthalom, they simply wouldn’t be able to integrate into a Christian society. “We are glad to have guests from Western Europe—people who don’t want to live in a multi-cultural society,” Torikago said.
“We wouldn’t want to attract Muslims… I would like that Europe belonged to Europeans,” Mayor Torikago said in summary.
10 / 02 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
One of Greece’s oldest monasteries badly damaged in fire
Italy is home to Russian Orthodox Church’s fasting growing foreign diocese
Patriarch Ilia to undergo surgery February 13
To stop war must first stop hate—Bp. Theodosius
Church of St. Catherine consecrated in Tanzania
Samoa wants to declare itself a Christian nation
Tens of thousands of Christians remain in Aleppo with Russia’s help—Patriarch John X
Twelfth Dead Sea Scrolls cave found, but no scrolls
Archdiocese of Athens going digital
Russian deputies render humanitarian aid to Syrian orphans
Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop of Canterbury sign joint declaration on slavery
Egyptian Christians receive right to paid pilgrimage leave previously only for Muslims
15:52
These Hungarians have real backbone! The legacy of Vlad III is not lost. I would axpect a Soros/ CIA funded "revolution" fought by masked foreigners any time now.
One puzzle though. How are they supposed to differentiate muslim head scarves from Christian womens'ones? Is he just talking about turbans and such for men?