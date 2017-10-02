|
Ancient Georgian Gospel could be added to UNESCO heritage list
Moscow, February 10, 2017
An ancient Georgian Gospel manuscript could be added to a UNESCO heritage list after Georgian National Archives specialists made the amazing discovery of more ancient layers of text underneath that presently visible. It turns out the text is a palimpsest, meaning each line of Scripture was erased and retraced in newer layers.
The oldest text has been dated to the ninth-tenth centuries, reports News-Georgia.
The manuscript has been submitted and is currently under review for entry into the “Memory of the World” international UNESCO register. The program was established in 1992 for the protection of the world’s documentary heritage.
The new study of the parchment discovered three layers to the text. The two top layers are in the Nuskhuri script which first appeared in the ninth century, and the third in the Asomtavruli script, which is the oldest Georgian script, dating to at least the fifth century. Both scripts are used exclusively by the Georgian Orthodox Church.
The two upper layers are copies of the Gospel of one of Georgia’s most venerated saints, George Mtatsmindeli, also known as George of Iveron and George the Athonite (1009-1065). He was a Georgian monk and author of spiritual texts and translated several editions of the Bible into Georgia, serving as a link between Georgia and Byzantium. Scientists are still working to identify the third layer.
The Gospel came to the National Museum of Georgia in 1924 from the Church of the Mother of God in the village of Tortiza in the Gori region, fifty-six miles northwest of Tbilisi. In older descriptions of the manuscript it is spoken of as from the fourteenth century, but researchers have found evidence from the ninth-tenth centuries, twelfth-thirteenth, fourteenth, and sixteenth-seventeenth centuries.
In 2011, a collection of about 1,000 Byzantine manuscripts from Georgia were included in the UNESCO “Memory of the World” list.
10 / 02 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Romanian Orthodox Church to march for Christian family values
Hungarian village bans displays of Islam and homosexuality
One of Greece’s oldest monasteries badly damaged in fire
Italy is home to Russian Orthodox Church’s fasting growing foreign diocese
Patriarch Ilia to undergo surgery February 13
To stop war must first stop hate—Bp. Theodosius
Church of St. Catherine consecrated in Tanzania
Samoa wants to declare itself a Christian nation
Tens of thousands of Christians remain in Aleppo with Russia’s help—Patriarch John X
Twelfth Dead Sea Scrolls cave found, but no scrolls
Archdiocese of Athens going digital
Russian deputies render humanitarian aid to Syrian orphans