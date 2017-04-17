|
More than 4 million Russians took part in Paschal service
Moscow, April 17, 2017
More than 4.3 million people in the various regions of Russia took part in the Paschal services this year. Security was provided by more than 90,000 people, reports RIA-Novosti, with reference to the site of the Russian Ministry of the Interior.
“On the night of April 15 to 16, 2017, on the territory of more than 7,000 settlements of the Russian Federation were held more than 11,000 services, festal Liturgies, and processions devoted to the celebration of the Orthodox feast of the Bright Resurrection of Christ… in which more than 4.3 million people participated,” reads the message.
According to the agency, more than 60,000 employees of Internal Affairs bodies, more than 5,000 National Guard servicemen, and more than 12,000 representatives of the Voluntary People’s Guards, as well as 7,000 Cossacks, and 3,000 employees of private security organizations provided public order and security.
As highlighted by the Ministry, religious events are continuing in Moscow and other large cities of Russia, with public order being provided by police and National Guard servicemen.
17 / 04 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Holy Fire has descended in Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
UPDATED: Holy Fire to be delivered to America for first time
Met. Seraphim of Piraeus calls upon Erdoğan to give up false religion, turn to Christ
Thousands to walk Via Dolorosa today in Jerusalem with prayer for Ukraine
Philokalia published in Portuguese
Humanitarian aid delivered to Orthodox Christians of Syria with help of Russian Church
More than 19,000 needy Muscovites to receive Pascha gifts
Suspect arrested for arson at Lithuania’s Hill of Crosses
Russian parliament offers to replace bells of monastery in Maaloula, Syria
Another victim of St. Petersburg terrorist attack dies in hospital
Ukrainian Nationalists seek to forcibly rename Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Thousands participate in Palm Sunday procession in Bucharest
23:37
To me it seems astonishing that nearly thirty years after the collapse of communism only 3% of the Russian population go to Church AT PASCHA! (by contrast, in secular UK, 9% attend church on a normal Sunday). But the Russian Church shouldn't worry about this unduly because in these dark times it is not about numbers but about being steadfast and resolute in the Faith against the overpowering pull of liberalism and modernism. It is the devil's game to make the Church liberalise in order to gain numbers and popularity.