<table id="art102865" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/102865.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102629/262938.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Right hand of Grand Duchess Elizabeth the New Martyr to be brought from NYC to St. Petersburg</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The relic is being brought to mark the 100th anniversary of the tragic events surrounding the 1917 Russian revolution which eventually led to St. ElizabethвЂ™s martyrdom, and that of millions more, including the Royal Family.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, April 20, 2017

A reliquary with the right hand of the venerable Grand Duchess Elizabeth Feodorovna will be brought to St. Petersburg from May 5 to 11, from the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russian Synodal Cathedral “Of the Sign” in New York, reports the press service of the St. Petersburg Diocese.

The relic is being brought to mark the 100th anniversary of the tragic events surrounding the 1917 Russian revolution which eventually led to St. Elizabeth’s martyrdom, and that of millions more, including the Royal Family.

The sacred relic will remain at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of the St. Alexander Nevsky Lavra from May 5 to 9, and at the Cathedral of the Feodorovskaya Icon of the Mother of God in memory of the 300th anniversary of the House of Romanov from May 9 to 11.

St. Elizabeth’s hand will be ceremoniously met on May 5 at 12:30 at the St. Alexander Nevsky Lavra. A Moleben will be served before the relic, sung by the diocesan youth choir, after which all desiring to may venerate the relic.

The reliquary is being brought to St. Petersburg with the blessing of His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion of New York and Eastern America (ROCOR), and Metropolitan Barsanuphios of St. Petersburg and Ladoga. The men’s youth choir of the Eastern American Diocese of ROCOR will also be in St. Petersburg from May 4 to 15, and will take part in the service before the relics on May 5 and 7 at the St. Alexander Nevsky Lavra and on May 9 at the Feodorovsky Cathedral.