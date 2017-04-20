|
Right hand of Grand Duchess Elizabeth the New Martyr to be brought from NYC to St. Petersburg
Moscow, April 20, 2017
press service of the St. Petersburg Diocese.
The relic is being brought to mark the 100th anniversary of the tragic events surrounding the 1917 Russian revolution which eventually led to St. Elizabeth’s martyrdom, and that of millions more, including the Royal Family.
The sacred relic will remain at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of the St. Alexander Nevsky Lavra from May 5 to 9, and at the Cathedral of the Feodorovskaya Icon of the Mother of God in memory of the 300th anniversary of the House of Romanov from May 9 to 11.
St. Elizabeth’s hand will be ceremoniously met on May 5 at 12:30 at the St. Alexander Nevsky Lavra. A Moleben will be served before the relic, sung by the diocesan youth choir, after which all desiring to may venerate the relic.
The reliquary is being brought to St. Petersburg with the blessing of His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion of New York and Eastern America (ROCOR), and Metropolitan Barsanuphios of St. Petersburg and Ladoga. The men’s youth choir of the Eastern American Diocese of ROCOR will also be in St. Petersburg from May 4 to 15, and will take part in the service before the relics on May 5 and 7 at the St. Alexander Nevsky Lavra and on May 9 at the Feodorovsky Cathedral.
20 / 04 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
More than 75,000 children received free food during Great Lent in Russia
UPDATED: Orthodox call for Bright Monday to become official holiday in Russian Federation
Holy Fire successfully delivered to New York and London this year
Commemorative plaque to Fr. Pavel Florensky to be installed in Moscow
Japanese man baptized into Orthodoxy on Holy Saturday on Mt. Athos
More than 4 million Russians took part in Paschal service
Holy Fire has descended in Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
UPDATED: Holy Fire to be delivered to America for first time
Met. Seraphim of Piraeus calls upon Erdoğan to give up false religion, turn to Christ
Thousands to walk Via Dolorosa today in Jerusalem with prayer for Ukraine
Philokalia published in Portuguese
Humanitarian aid delivered to Orthodox Christians of Syria with help of Russian Church