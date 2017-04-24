<table id="art102946" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/102946.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102631/263104.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">вЂњThird GenderвЂќ removed from documents of Ukrainian Ministry of Health</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Having listened to the demands of Ukrainian citizens, the ministry decided to remove the offensive third option.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, April 24, 2017

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health has removed the “third gender” from the draft “Declaration of choice of doctor for primary health care,” reports the Union of Orthodox Journalists.

Patient questionnaires will now offer only the two options of male and female. The clarification came in an address of the “All Together” movement, under the signature of the Deputy Minister of Health Pavel Kovtonyuk. The patient declaration originally provided for the third option of “Unknown Gender,” which caused a public outcry. Having listened to the demands of Ukrainian citizens, the ministry decided to remove the offensive third option.

The civic movement “All Together” is committed to monitoring the process of improving the documents of the Ministry of Health and of other ministries and agencies. “We call citizens to be alert and active to not allow encroachments on traditional families and Christian values,” notes the organization’s press service.