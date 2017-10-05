<table id="art103327" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/103327.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102642/264218.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Canada enthroned</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">On Sunday, May 7, His Grace Bishop Ioan Casian was enthroned as the first Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Canada during a ceremony at St. GeorgeвЂ™s Church in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada led by His Eminence Nicolae, the first Romanian Orthodox Metropolitan of the Americas, who was himself enthroned on April 30 in Chicago.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, May 10, 2017

On Sunday, May 7, His Grace Bishop Ioan Casian was enthroned as the first Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Canada during a ceremony at St. George’s Church in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada led by His Eminence Nicolae, the first Romanian Orthodox Metropolitan of the Americas, who was himself enthroned on April 30 in Chicago.

The Synodal Tomos for the creation of the new Canadian Diocese was read out by His Eminence Metropolitan Nifon of Târgoviște on behalf of His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of Romania, reports the Basilica News Agency. The new diocese was established by the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church at its October 28, 2016 session, with the ceremony of investiture taking place on Sunday, 30 October 2016, after the Divine Liturgy in the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest, celebrated by His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel.

Before the establishment of the new diocese, Bishop Ioan Casian was elected to the dignity of bishop by the Romanian Orthodox Holy Synod on March 2, 2006, and has served as Vicar Bishop of the Americas for the past ten years.

His Grace Ioan Casian addressed those gathered for the occasion with words of exhortation to fulfill the Church’s mission in society, becoming witnesses to Christ by our very lives for those around us. He also emphasized that the new diocese allows for a more concrete means of addressing Romanian and Canadian pastoral needs.

The newly-enthroned prelate of Canada also highlighted the historic moment marked by the ceremony. “For over thirty-three years, we have been working on this project. This wonderful moment consecrates the efforts, the thoughts and hopes of generations of Romanians who lived in Canada for nearly 125 years,” he said, according to Trinitas TV.

Bishop Ioan also expressed the hope and desire that through the establishment of the new diocese, the entire Orthodox community of Canada will be strengthened.