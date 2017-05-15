|
Patriarch Irinej speaks on incorrupt relics of St. Mardarije (VIDEO)
Source: Orthodox Church (YouTube)
May 13, 2017
The relics of St. Mardarije (Uskokovic) were opened on May 5 in the church at St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville, IL, which he himself had built, and where he was buried following his repose in 1935.
St. Mardarije was a Serbian Orthodox bishop who served tirelessly in America to build up the fledgling Church. He was officially proclaimed a saint by the Holy Synod of the Serbian Orthodox Church on May 29, 2015, and his glorification ceremony will take place July 14-16, 2017 at St. Sava Monastery.
In this video, Patriarch Irinej of the Serbian Orthodox Church speaks on the life of St. Mardarije, and the great joy of finding his relics incorrupt.
15 / 05 / 2017
