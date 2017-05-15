<table id="art103456" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/103456.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102644/264467.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Patriarch Irinej speaks on incorrupt relics of St. Mardarije (VIDEO)</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The relics of St. Mardarije (Uskokovic) were opened on May 5 in the church at St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville, IL, which he himself had built, and where he was buried following his repose in 1935. In this video, Patriarch Irinej of the Serbian Orthodox Church speaks on the life of St. Mardarije, and the great joy of finding his relics incorrupt.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Source: Orthodox Church (YouTube)

May 13, 2017

The relics of St. Mardarije (Uskokovic) were opened on May 5 in the church at St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville, IL, which he himself had built, and where he was buried following his repose in 1935.

St. Mardarije was a Serbian Orthodox bishop who served tirelessly in America to build up the fledgling Church. He was officially proclaimed a saint by the Holy Synod of the Serbian Orthodox Church on May 29, 2015, and his glorification ceremony will take place July 14-16, 2017 at St. Sava Monastery.

In this video, Patriarch Irinej of the Serbian Orthodox Church speaks on the life of St. Mardarije, and the great joy of finding his relics incorrupt.