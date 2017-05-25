Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Consecration of Sretensky Monastery's Church of the New Martyrs and Confessors of the Russian Church (VIDEO)

May 25, 2017, on the feast of the Ascension of the Lord, His Holiness Patriarch Kirill celebrated the rite of the Great Consecration of the Church of the Resurrection of Christ and the New Martyrs and Confessors of the Russian Church in Sretensky Monastery and led the Divine Liturgy in the newly-consecrated church. Russian president Vladimir V. Putin was present at the Divine service.

25 / 05 / 2017

