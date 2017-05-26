|
Vladimir Putin: It’s impossible to imagine Russia without the spiritual experience of the Russian Orthodox Church
Moscow, May 26, 2017
It is impossible to imagine the Russian state without the spiritual and historical experience of the Russian Orthodox Church, is what Russian President Vladimir Putin stated yesterday in his speech to the congregation at the Divine Liturgy in Sretensky Monastery. President Putin prayed at the Liturgy that followed the Great Consecration of the new church, which is dedicated to the Resurrection and the New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia.
“Our country, and Russian statehood itself is impossible to imagine without the spiritual and historical experience of the Russian Orthodox Church, which is passed down from generation to generation through pastoral words,” said the President.
In the Russian President’s opinion, the new cathedral in the center of the capital city will become a “bright and magnetic center of religious and enlightenment activity,” and will “facilitate the inculcation in our society of the idea of goodness, mutual respect, and peacemaking.”
As a gift to the newly-consecrated church, Vladimir Putin presented an eighteenth-century icon of St. John the Forerunner. The icon was placed in the church’s altar.
26 / 05 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
President Putin met with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill and the hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad
Watch live broadcast of consecration of Sretensky Monastery's new cathedral online
More than 40 Romanian saints added to calendar of Polish Orthodox Church
Orthodox services celebrated in Syrian town of Al-Zabadani for first time in 6 years
Heads of Orthodox Churches speak out against Ukrainian anti-Orthodox draft laws
Russian Cossacks will help Syrians preserve ancient Christian heritage
Consecration of Church of Resurrection of Christ and New Martyrs and Confessors of Russian Church in Sretensky Monastery to be celebrated by Pat. Kirill on feast of Ascension
Albazin Icon of Mother of God miraculously saves woman from deadly disease
Museum of St. Ilia the Righteous being restored in Tbilisi
Romanian Orthodox Church to canonize 17th-18th century iconographer Monk Paphnutius; adds St. Porphyrios to its calendar
Patriarch Irinej places first stone in dome mosaic in massive cathedral of St. Sava in Belgrade
Tens of thousands already waiting to venerate St. Nicholas—Pat. Kirill