Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
See our new design!

Colorado parish converts coffee kiosk into mobile chapel

Moscow, June 2, 2017

Photo: dowoca.org Photo: dowoca.org
    

A thriving Colorado parish has found a way to introduce and make the Orthodox Church accessible to even more people, who might otherwise never have any contact with the ancient, Orthodox faith. Holy Theophany Church in Colorado Spring’s new mobile chapel made its public debut over Memorial Day weekend at the local street fair, reports the site of the OCA Diocese of the West.

The story of the chapel began when parish rector Fr. Anthony Karbo spotted a mobile coffee kiosk for sale on the side of the highway. Its eight sides and construction from stone and timber with a copper roof reminded him of roadside chapels he had seen in Greece, and he began to envision a higher calling for the little kiosk. With the help of local artists from Greer Studios, the tiny coffee shop was transfigured into an Orthodox chapel on wheels.

The idea “to be present at public gatherings where Orthodoxy might be an exotic mystery to most passersby” came to fruition at the “Territory Days” street fair, which saw many curious guests attracted by the glistening gold dome. Priests and parishioners were on hand to interact with the people and answer their questions. Children and adults alike entered the chapel, some lighting candles and even venerating the icons. There were also several display tables outside the chapel, with icons, censers and incense, and prayer ropes.

Photo: stinnocent.com Photo: stinnocent.com
The new mobile chapel is reminiscent of another Orthodox mission on wheels. For many years, Fr. Michael Furry of St. Innocent of Alaska Church in Roanoke, VA, could be spotted driving his mobile Orthodox bookstore, cupola and all, which arose out a 1969 Chevrolet van, formerly used to deliver potato chips.

The Orthodox Church’s prayers “transport us to another understanding of life,” Fr. Michael said, in an interview with the Roanoke Times, and so his mobile bookstore and chapel also transported Orthodoxy to many souls thirsting for Truth.

Fr. Anthony and the Holy Theophany parish and the Diocese of the West have similar hopes for the new chapel: “May she continue to shine a light for faith, reverence, and the fear of God for many years.”

02 / 06 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Healing of Old Believer schism still far in the future—Met. Hilarion

Thousands of families and children receive aid from Russian and Romanian Churches in past year

Chinese-language Orthodox catechism published in Hong Kong

Day of Protection of Children celebrated today throughout the world

Priest awarded for defending miraculous icon from vandals during All-Ukraine procession

Anniversary of fall of Constantinople gives occasion for Greek hierarchs to call for resistance to Greece’s “decapitation from Christ”

Thousands of Serbs came out to honor new saint

Abbot of Dochariou Monastery: They are progressively destroying Orthodoxy

St. Barnabas Orphanage and School: A Campaign for a Permanent Lunch Location

Anti-Russian hysteria in US media hampers ability to work together against terrorism—Met. Hilarion

New Book: Be Yourself: Amim’s Great Discovery by Dcn. Stephen Muse, available from St. Tikhon’s Monastery Press

Serbian Holy Synod canonizes several new saints, expresses support for suffering Ukrainian Church at latest session

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру