|
Belgian hermit on Austrian mountain awaits visitors with schnapps
Source: Religion News Service
Hermit Stan Vanuytrecht of Belgium prays in his private chapel of the hermitage in Saalfelden, Austria, on May 22, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
A 58-year-old former surveying technician from Belgium has taken up his new post as the official hermit of Saalfelden, living in a hut-sized chapel built into a cliff in the mountains of western Austria.
Stan Vanuytrecht was one of about 70 candidates from the United States, India, Australia and several other countries who applied for the unpaid position at one of Europe’s last hermitages.
The job advertisement specified the candidate must be at peace with oneself” and “a connection to Christian belief.”
Vanuytrech, who speaks fluent German, is a Catholic deacon who went through a period of poverty following a divorce, an experience he said helped prepare him for his new job.
The 350-year-old Roman Catholic hermitage, in the province of Salzburg, has no power, no running water and no heat. But it does have stunning views of a snow-covered glacier.
Read the rest here.
10 / 06 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
“The Main Battle is Spiritual”
On Russian Wings
Athonite Stories from Fr. Savvaty
At the Ascension Orsha Convent. Miracles of Renewal
When Love is Stronger Than Death
“The Spirit of Russia is Christ”
Is the Burning Bush Still Burning?
Sunday of Orthodoxy Liturgy and Procession at Vatopedi Monastery (VIDEO)
Solovetsky Transfiguration Monastery: From Prokudin-Gorsky to the present
Young Orthodox Seminarians take Angelic Oath - become monks (VIDEO)
Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts at the New Church of Moscow’s Sretensky Monastery
St. Tikhon's Monastery Chamber Choir concert to feature works by Tchaikovsky
14:08
Hiya! Could I possibly question what this has to do with Orthodoxy? Yoddleloodelooooooo.
Or is this Pravoslavie's underhanded attempt to ''bring some unity'' and mix that which cannot be mixed.