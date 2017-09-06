|
Pentecost as Our Common Birthday
Source: St. Elisabeth Convent
June 8, 2017
I congratulate you on this great feast, and we can even say that this is a birthday! Not just the birthday of the Church, but a birthday for each of us.
Is there anything the Lord has not told us about? Is there something we cannot do, something we do not understand, do not know or have not heard? We know everything and we can do everything. “He that believeth on me,” as the scripture hath said, “out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water” (John 7:38). And any person who comes to God drinks this water. A church becomes the place where we receive a blessing and the hospital where we recover. What else do we need in this life? Can we say that something is missing in our lives, or that we have not received enough? Our salary is low, our house is too small, our health is poor… What do we need? We have everything we need! And we have something that is most important – we have the Holy Spirit, Who restores what has been ruined by sin, purifies us and resurrects us for a new life.
St. Symeon the New Theologian said the following spiritual words, “Repentance can even restore chastity in a person”. That means that a thief can become a great saint, and a harlot can become a virtuous person.
Read the rest at St. Elisabeth Convent
09 / 06 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
St. Augustine of Canterbury, Evangelizer of England
Saint Bede of Jarrow
St. John the Baptist: Christian Courage
A Wondrous Purity of Mind. Blessed Gerondissa Macrina
The Historical Role of Personalities
On Pentecost: What Language Was Heard?
Be Angry, and Sin Not. Homily on the Feast of Pentecost
Mysteriously and Incomprehensibly (VIDEO)
"Today is radiantly adorned the most glorious city of Moscow"
From the Ascension of Our Lord to Pentecost
Eldress Theosemni: a Quiet and Hidden Ascetic
The Unifier: St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco