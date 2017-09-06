Fr. Andrew Lemeshonok

Source: St. Elisabeth Convent

June 8, 2017

I congratulate you on this great feast, and we can even say that this is a birthday! Not just the birthday of the Church, but a birthday for each of us.

Is there anything the Lord has not told us about? Is there something we cannot do, something we do not understand, do not know or have not heard? We know everything and we can do everything. “He that believeth on me,” as the scripture hath said, “out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water” (John 7:38). And any person who comes to God drinks this water. A church becomes the place where we receive a blessing and the hospital where we recover. What else do we need in this life? Can we say that something is missing in our lives, or that we have not received enough? Our salary is low, our house is too small, our health is poor… What do we need? We have everything we need! And we have something that is most important – we have the Holy Spirit, Who restores what has been ruined by sin, purifies us and resurrects us for a new life.

St. Symeon the New Theologian said the following spiritual words, “Repentance can even restore chastity in a person”. That means that a thief can become a great saint, and a harlot can become a virtuous person.

