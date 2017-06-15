Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
See our new design!

Memory Eternal! + Metropolitan Antonio of Mexico, Central America and Venezuela

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

June 14, 2017

"I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live." John 11:25

His Beatitude Patriarch John X of Antioch, the Holy Synod of Antioch, and the Archdiocese of North America announce with great regret the departure to the house of the Lord of Metropolitan Antonio Chedraoui on the morning of June 14, 2017.

His Eminence was born in the City of Tripoli, Lebanon, on January 17, 1932. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Lebanon and the Bachelor of Theology at the University of Athens, Greece. On July 20, 1952, he was ordained as a deacon, and on August 29, 1958, he was ordained a priest and elevated to be an archimandrite.

On June 5, 1966, he was consecrated as a bishop, receiving the appointment of Patriarchal Vicar for Mexico, Venezuela, Central America and the Caribbean.

... Read the rest at Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America.

15 / 06 / 2017

    Your comments

    Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

    Your comments:
    Your name:
    Your e-mail:
    (it's not be shared)
    Enter the digits,
    seen on picture:

    Also here you can read
    “Faith is the Most Important Thing That God Wants From Us”

    The Recent History of Ecumenism and the Struggle for Orthodoxy (Part A)

    Orthodoxy Sees Tradition as Democracy of the Saints

    Contraception and the Orthodox Church: Contemporary Theology and the Sources of Tradition

    “Abortion is Legalized Genocide”

    “The Main Battle is Spiritual”

    Slavery returns

    Apostolic Instructions For Orthodox Users

    Brothers in Flesh and Spirit. The twin monks with PhDs who are saving children

    On the Life, Glorification, and Incorrupt Relics of St. Mardarije of Libertyville

    Life Hacks from Baba Nadya

    Defense and Declaration of Cessation of Commemoration of Bishop on Account of the Teaching of Heresy

    RSS 2.0
    Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
    © 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
    editor@orthochristian.com
    Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру