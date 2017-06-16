|
Patriarch Kirill to consecrate monument to MP-ROCOR reunification at Christ the Savior Cathedral
Moscow, June 16, 2017
His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia will celebrate the consecration of the monument “Reunification” at Christ the Savior Cathedral on Sunday, reports Interfax-Religion.
The sculpture is dedicated to the historical event of the signing of the Act of Canonical Communion between the Moscow Patriarchate and the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, which took place in Christ the Savior Cathedral on May 17, 2007. The bronze memorial depicts the now-deceased Patriarch Alexey II of Moscow and Metropolitan Laurus of New York, the First Hierarch of ROCOR, standing on a half globe and holding Christ the Savior Cathedral and the signed act in their hands.
A monument to Pat. Alexey II and Met. Laurus was opened in September 2015 at the Kursk Root Hermitage in Kursk, Russia, when the miraculous Kursk Root Icon was visiting from America. In that monument, Patriarch Alexey and Metropolitan Laurus are depicted holding the Kursk-Root Icon of the Mother of God “of the Sign,” which has become the main holy icon of the Russian diaspora.
Another monument to the patriarch and metropolitan was opened in December 2015 at the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in">Howell, NJ, at the diocesan center of the Eastern American Diocese of ROCOR.
16 / 06 / 2017
